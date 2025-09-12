Rowdies Sign Alex Mendez

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the addition of midfielder Alex Mendez for the final stretch of the 2025 USL Championship season. Mendez's signing was completed prior to the USL Championship roster freeze on Monday, September 8.

"Alex has a lot of quality," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "He's played a lot of games in the top division of Portugal, and he has some experience in the top league in Mexico as well. He's got a great left foot and he's an excellent passer, so we're excited to add him to the group for this final stretch of the regular season as we push for a playoff spot."

A native of Los Angeles, Mendez began his professional career in his hometown for the then-USL Championship club LA Galaxy II. He debuted for Galaxy II at 17 years old and spent two seasons with the club before moving to Europe to join SC Freiburg, where he continued his development with the Bundesliga club's U-19 squad.

Dutch powerhouse Ajax signed Mendez to a three-year contract in the summer of 2019. While with Ajax, Mendez featured for the club's reserve team in Netherland's second division, scoring three goals across 39 appearances. After three impressive seasons in the Netherlands, Mendez completed a transfer to El Vizela and became a regular contributor with over 80 appearances for the Portuguese side in the country's top division. He comes to Tampa Bay following one season with FC Juarez in Mexico.

Mendez is also a veteran of the U.S. Youth National team program, with appearances at the U-17, U-20, and U-23 levels. In 2018, Mendez was named U.S. Soccer's Young Player of the Year following a standout performance in the Concacaf U-20 Championship. Mendez recorded a remarkable eight goals and six assists to help the U.S. win the tournament.

Mendez will be available for selection this Saturday, September 13, as the Rowdies host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at 7:30 p.m. ET.







