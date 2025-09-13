FC Tulsa Extends Home Unbeaten Streak to Seven Matches with Draw vs. Orange County

Published on September 12, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington's USL Championship squad earned a 1-1 draw against Western Conference opponent Orange County SC.

LSC controlled much of the first half, holding 59% possession and dictating the tempo. Between the 12 ¬Â² and 24 ¬Â² minutes, a barrage of corners highlighted Lexington's attacking pressure, including a shot in the 17 ¬Â² minute from Braudílio Rodrigues that rattled off the crossbar.

Despite Lexington's dominance, Orange County found the target with a long-range strike to close out the half in stoppage time. The goal was assisted by Nico Benalcazar.

Lexington came out energized after the break and quickly began generating chances. In the 58 ¬Â² minute, defender Keiran Sargeant floated a precise chip into the box that Forster Ajago met with a powerful header, finding the goal and igniting both the squad and the crowd.

Both teams continued with high intensity for the remainder of the half. LSC goalkeeper Brooks Thompson made a crucial block in the 86 ¬Â² minute to keep Orange County at bay.

Neither side was able to find the net and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

With playoffs just around the corner, every point matters. The squad will look to build off tonight's performance and pick up a victory in their upcoming game.

GOALS

45+3 ¬Â² OC: Bryce Jamison (assist: Nico Benalcazar)

58' LEX: Forster Ajago (assist: Kieran Sargeant)

LINEUPS

LEX: Thompson, Sargeant, Wu, Gibert, Hafferty, Ferri, Williams, Adedokun, Rodrigues, Firmino, Ajago (Subs used: Burke, Epps, Midence)

OC: Kadono, Guimaraes, Benalcazar, Miles, Ciotta, War, Kelly, Hegardt, Pinto, Zubak, Jamison (Subs used: Latinovich, Trager, Karam, Dunbar, Molina)

UP NEXT

Lexington begins a three-match road streak beginning Saturday, Sept. 20 at Detroit City FC. LSC will then take on New Mexico United and FC Tulsa the subsequent two weeks before finally returning home for Hispanic Heritage Night Oct. 11.

Forster Ajago - 58 ¬Â² Minute







United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.