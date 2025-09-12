United vs. Tulsa: Playoff Push Continues on Meow Wolf Night

New Mexico United continues their current homestand this Saturday evening with their annual Meow Wolf Night, hosting Western Conference rival FC Tulsa. Riding a wave of back-to-back victories and currently sitting third in the Western Conference standings, the Black & Yellow aim to maintain their momentum as the playoff race intensifies.

Saturday's fixture marks the second meeting between the two clubs this season. The first encounter took place in August, when United traveled to Oklahoma and fell 5-2. With playoff positioning at stake, this match presents a key opportunity for New Mexico United to even the season series against Tulsa.

Standout Performers: Bailey and Hurst

Midfielder Zico Bailey has emerged as a versatile asset for New Mexico United, effectively disrupting opposition play in midfield while also contributing to the attack through his pace and vision. Bailey is coming off a Man of the Match performance against Detroit, and a similar level of intensity and execution will be vital in Saturday's clash with Tulsa.

Up front, Greg Hurst remains a central figure in United's offensive efforts. Whether facilitating build-up play, applying pressure to opposing defenders, or capitalizing on opportunities in the box, Hurst has consistently demonstrated his value as both a goal-scorer and playmaker. His movement and finishing ability are expected to pose a significant challenge for the Tulsa back line.

Milestones in Sight: Tambakis and Rivas

Goalkeeper Alex Tambakis stands on the verge of history, needing just one more clean sheet to break the USL Championship's all-time record of 58. The veteran shot-stopper equaled Evan Newton's mark during Wednesday's match against Detroit.

On the field, Albuquerque native Sergio Rivas is approaching a significant career milestone of his own. The midfielder is just 30 minutes away from reaching 10,000 regular-season minutes in the USL Championship-a testament to his consistency, durability, and leadership at the heart of United's midfield.

About Tulsa: Balanced Attack and Organized Defense

FC Tulsa arrives in Albuquerque with a well-rounded squad that combines defensive organization with attacking efficiency. Leading the front line is forward Taylor Calheira, who has recorded a team-high 11 goals this season and remains a consistent offensive threat. Defensively, goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda has provided stability between the posts, earning five clean sheets and posting a 66.7% save percentage to anchor the Tulsa back line.

Looking Ahead

Following Saturday's matchup against FC Tulsa, New Mexico United will travel to California to face Monterey Bay FC on Friday, September 20 at 8:00 p.m. MT. The Black & Yellow will then return home for their next match at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park on Wednesday, September 24, when they host Lexington SC.







