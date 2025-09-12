What to Watch for as LouCity Travels up the Ohio to Face the Pittsburgh Riverhounds

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Louisville City FC midfielder Niall McCabe (right)(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

At 7 p.m. Saturday, Louisville City FC will take the field in a place it has never lost, Highmark Stadium in Pittsburgh, home of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

Like Pittsburgh's own "Mister" Fred Rogers might say, Highmark Stadium has been a neighborly place to LouCity over the years. LouCity is 6-0-5 all-time against the Riverhounds at their house, including a 2-1 playoff victory in 2019 - a beautiful day in the neighborhood, indeed.

The streak is the most away games played in a series across the regular season and playoffs without a defeat by any club in the USL Championship.

Throw in a 9-0 U.S. Open Cup victory over the amateur Tartan Devils Oak Avalon from 2017, and LouCity has more wins at Highmark Stadium (7) than any venue other than Lynn Family Stadium or Louisville Slugger Field.

If LouCity (16-1-6, 54 points) keeps the streak alive Saturday, it would further the club's hopes of securing a second-consecutive Players' Shield title, earning the No. 1 overall playoff seed.

LouCity leads the Charleston Battery by four points atop the standings. Both teams have already clinched playoff berths with seven games remaining this regular season, the first two clubs in the league to punch postseason tickets.

For Pittsburgh (8-8-7, 31 points) a result against Louisville City would do more than stop a streak, it would bolster the 'Hounds hopes of joining Louisville and Charleston in the playoff field. Bob Lilley's team sits seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. Still, the threat of missing out on the postseason isn't imminent - the Riverhounds are seven points clear of ninth-place Rhode Island FC.

The game concludes a three-game away stretch for Louisville - all on turf fields. LouCity has defeated the Indy Eleven 3-1 and Rhode Island 1-0 on the trip.

The boys in purple will return home for Noche Latina at Lynn Family Stadium on Sept. 20 versus the Las Vegas Lights. For tickets and more information, visit LouCity.com/nochelatina.

- The game will air live locally on WBKI/The CW and ESPN Louisville's AM 680/FM 105.7.

- If streaming, download the free WDRB+ app to watch the local feed in Louisville or the CBS Sports Golazo Network for national coverage.

- For starting XI and in-game updates, follow @loucityfc on Twitter. Also, find the club at louisvillecityfc on Instagram and Louisville City FC on Facebook.

Story Lines...

Jansen's august August: Louisville City FC's Jansen Wilson earned the USL Championship Player of the Month Award for August. He made five goal contributions across the month, and LouCity went undefeated at 4-0-1. He joins Phillip Goodrum (July) in winning that award for LouCity this season.

Mad Man McFadden: LouCity wingback Aiden McFadden has scored in three of his last four games. It's his best output since scoring five goals in four games for Atlanta United 2 in 2021.

Doing it on hard mode: In last week's 1-0 victory at Rhode Island FC, Louisville City became only the fourth team in USL Championship history to win a game without registering a shot from within the penalty area.

Totsch 250: Last week, defender Sean Totsch became the first player in league history to reach 250 USL Championship regular season appearances with a single club. He's one of three players to play 200 games with Louisville, along with Niall McCabe (230) and Paolo DelPiccolo (202).

First goal wins: LouCity and Pittsburgh are two of the top defensive teams in the USL Championship. LouCity has conceded the second-fewest goals in the league (18), while Pittsburgh has conceded third-fewest (21). On the other end, LouCity is the second-highest scoring team with 46 goals, while Pittsburgh sits 21st on the scoring chart with 23 tallies.

Steel City Bob: Riverhounds head coach Bob Lilley's resume is as long as any of the three rivers for which the city of Pittsburgh is known. With a career record of 406-195-189, he's the winningest all-time coach in American professional soccer history, dating back to 1968 with the original NASL. Of his 406 wins, 384 have come in outdoor leagues. He's won a USL Coach of the Year award six times along with two USL titles: in 2015 with the Rochester Rhinos and in 2006 with the Vancouver Whitecaps of the old USL First Division.

