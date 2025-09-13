Evan Conway scores first-half winner in Friday's inter-conference victory

Published on September 12, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Evan Conway celebrates after scoring for North Carolina FC against El Paso Locomotive

(North Carolina FC, Credit: Greg Ng) Evan Conway celebrates after scoring for North Carolina FC against El Paso Locomotive(North Carolina FC, Credit: Greg Ng)

CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC earned a 1-0 win over El Paso Locomotive Friday night at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. North Carolina improves to 11W-9L-3D on the season for 36 points, remaining in third place in the USL Championship Eastern Conference.

El Paso was shown an early red card for a DOGSO in just the 14' but held their ground for much of the first 45, keeping things level almost to the break, but the home side got on the board in the closing moments of stoppage time in the first half.

Pedro Dolabella flicked a lob while sliding on the turf that flopped perfectly over the El Paso back line for Evan Conway. He was able to finish across frame from a tight angle, taking a deflection off the keeper into the top corner, giving NCFC a 1-0 lead at the break.

North Carolina survived a scare at the hour mark when a dangerous set piece set up a pair of shots, one that hit the crossbar and another cleared off the line by Conor Donovan, to keep the home side ahead.

The chippy match saw 32 combined fouls, eight yellow cards, and a straight red card on the night. El Paso also had a coach shown two yellow cards throughout the night, leading to an ejection.

Match Notes:

Evan Conway reached the 10,000-minute milestone for his USL career in the 50th minute.

Up Next:

North Carolina FC travels south to face the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday, September 20, for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN+.

NCFC (5-2-3): Oliver Semmle, Finn Sundstrom, Conor Donovan (C), Bryce Washington, Patrick Burner, Ahmad Al-Qaq, Louis Perez, Thomas Roberts (Rodrigo Da Costa - 63'), Raheem Somersall (Mikey Maldonado - 63'), Pedro Dolabella, Evan Conway

ELP (4-4-2): Jahmali Waite, Ricky Ruiz, Kofi Twumasi, Wahab Ackwei (RC - 14'), Guillermo Diaz, Gabi Torres, Eric Calvillo (C) (Mario Rodriguez - 87'), Frank Daroma, Amando Moreno (Roberto Coronado - 74'), Roberto Avila (Wilmer Cabrera - 74'), Christian Sorto

Score:

NCFC: 1

ELP: 0

Goals:

NCFC: E. Conway - 45+8' (Dolabella)

ELP: -

Cautions:

NCFC: P. Burner - 25'; R. Somersall - 45+2'; T. Roberts - 57'; P. Dolabella - 58'; L. Perez - 81'

ELP: J. Waite - 15'; R. Avila - 22'; A. Moreno - 27'; Bench - 27'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

ELP: W. Ackwei - 14'; ELP Coach - 90'

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 2,365

