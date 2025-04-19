Loudoun United Football Club secure their first-ever home win over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in a 2-1 victory at Segra Field

April 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United Football Club remain at the top of the Eastern Conference following a 2-1 victory over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Segra Field. This is Loudoun's first ever home win over Eastern Conference rival Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Following a back and forth start to the match, Loudoun United's Wesley Leggett opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, off a wonderful cross from Zach Ryan. Leggett's header from the top of the 6-yard box was placed perfectly into the bottom left corner; leaving Pittsburgh's goalkeeper with no chance to make a save. Despite some more chances on goal from both sides, the first half ended 1-0 in favor of the Red-and-White.

The second half of play at Segra Field began the same way as the first, with possession and shots being split down the middle between the two sides. Pittsburgh finally broke through the Loudoun defense in the 71st minute of play when Jorge Garcia struck a perfect shot from the top of the 18-yard box into the top right of the Loudoun net. However, four minutes later, Pittsburgh's Luke Biasi received a red card for violent contact in the 75th minute. Loudoun United would quickly capitalize on the man-up advantage with Abdellatif Aboukoura giving Loudoun the lead once again, with a beautiful finish in the 81st minute. The match would finish 2-1 in favor of Loudoun United. The Red-And-White have won four league matches in a row, the longest win streak since 2019.

It's continued to be a season of 'firsts' for the Red-And-White. On their way to sitting in first place in the Eastern Conference, Loudoun has secured their first ever win at Birmingham, first ever win at North Carolina, and their first ever win at home against Pittsburgh.

Thoughts from the Team

Head Coach Ryan Martin on the club's big victory over Pittsburgh:

"This was a tough test, but it shows the resiliency and passion our guys have. We rebounded from our loss this week in a big way. Good teams don't let one loss become two, and so on. The key is just not getting ahead of ourselves, learning from both wins and losses, and building off this for our next match."

Abdellatif Aboukoura on the mindset heading into next week:

"Always one match at a time. We are happy with the result here, but we are not satisfied yet. We have had a great start to the season for sure, but we can't let ourselves get comfortable. We go again next week."

