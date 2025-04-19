Lexington SC Reaches Scoreless Draw Against Western Conference Leader Monterey Bay FC

April 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club earned a scoreless draw against Monterey Bay FC on a warm, energetic night at Lexington SC Stadium.

Both teams created multiple scoring opportunities throughout the first half, with each team registering one shot on target. The half concluded with a 0-0 score line.

"We put a lot of focus into defending," goalkeeper Logan Ketterer said. "All the respect though to the guys in front, blocking a lot of shots, cutting out a lot of crosses. We're dealing with it well, I think I had one save on the night that was not too dangerous in the first half. It's a good defensive performance."

The second half opened with continued intensity on both sides of the pitch. Monterey Bay entered the game at the top of the Western Conference, with only one loss on the season.

In the 64th minute, Nick Firmino fired a shot from the center of the box off a cross from Braudilio Rodrigues. The shot was saved by Monterey's keeper and former Green Nico Campuzano to keep the score even.

Lexington SC continued to battle until the final whistle was blown, with a potential goal in the 86th minute from Michael Adedokun that was called back for offside.

"They're (Monterey Bay) good at what they do, but, for me, I think we're the better team tonight," Adedokun said. "We just couldn't get three points. We tried our best to make sure we got a goal, but tonight it just didn't happen. We have a very good team and, in time, it's (winning) going to happen soon."

Lexington added three more shots on target during the second half, but were unsuccessful in getting one in.

"I've said since day one, our expectation is to win at home," Head Coach Terry Boss said. "We're all a bit disappointed that we didn't take three points, but I was really proud of the guys' effort, their work rate, their intensity. I think we created enough chances, and we'll keep building on it, making it better. We've sured up the back line, we haven't conceded in the last two games, and I think, by and large, we'll give ourselves chances to win the game."

The Lads in Green remain at home for their next match, hosting Loudoun United FC in the first match of the USL Jägermeister Cup group stage. The match kicks off at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 26.

