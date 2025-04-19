Rowdies Fall 2-1 to Louisville

April 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA -The Tampa Bay Rowdies fell 2-1 to Louisville City FC at Al Lang Stadium on Saturday night, closing out an eventful three-match stretch over the last week that saw the club make a head coaching change, survive a 120-minute battle and ten rounds of penalties to advance in the U.S. Open Cup, and play their first home match in over 200 days.

Look, I think there was a lot of really good things to like in the performance, said Interim Head Coach Steve Coleman. Last week [against] Loudoun we got a performance because of the emotion of being home. Today, we got a performance because we've been working hard in the week. We've been stacking days together of good, quality sessions with quality communication, information, and bit more clarity in our work. I was really pleased with the performance tonight, the result aside. The result is always the objective, to win always, but tonight I saw a team that were together, were communicating to each in a positive light.

Tampa Bay dictated much of the play through the first 45 minutes and came close to grabbing a go-ahead goal several times. Forward Manuel Aretaga probed Louisville's net with a powerful free kick toward the bottom right corner in the 17th minute, but goalkeeper Damian Las was up to the task with a diving stop.

Arteaga and Rowdies midfielder Cammy MacPherson looked to put the Rowdies in front with scoring chances in the final five minutes of the half. After collecting poor defensive clearance by Louisville, MacPherson sent a rocketed effort toward goal that narrowly missed at the left post. Arteaga was inches away from his first goal of the season in the 41st minute, sending a chip over Las from the top of the box into the crossbar.

A bit of fortune helped the Rowdies strike first in the 58th minute. Midfielder Ollie Bassett launched a hopeful shot from far out that popped up in the after taking a deflection off a defender. The arch of the deflection caught Las off balance, allowing Bassett's effort to slip under the crossbar.

The lead lasted 11 minutes, however, as the victors surged for two goals in quick succession. Taylor Davila notched the first with a left-footed shot from outside the box into the bottom right corner. Louisville's Sam Gleadle tallied the winning goal with a close-range header near the Rowdies goal line off of a cross from Aiden McFadden.

It's been a very heavy week, said Rowdies defender Robert Castellanos. Three games in one week, a lot of guys playing a lot of minutes. Concentration has been great, even when we're fatigued. The rotation, we've been having a lot of injuries, guys getting rotated - guys are filling in the spots pretty well, we just need to iron out some details and persevere. It's not ideally where we want to be but there's a lot of adversity around us. We just have to stay within ourselves, deal with it together.

Next up, the Rowdies remain at Al Lang for their first-ever match in the USL Jägermeister Cup against Miami FC on Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Scoring Summary

TBR - Basset (Crisostomo), 58'

LOU - Davila (Gleadle), 69'

LOU - Gleadle (McFadden), 74'

Caution Summary

TBR - Basset, Yellow Card, 42'

LOU - Lambert, Yellow Card, 46'

TBR - Castellanos, Yellow Card, 51'

LOU - Adams, Yellow Card, 65'

Lineups

Rowdies: Campisi, Vancaeyezeele (Mustali, 79'), Castellanos, Lasso, Guillen (Skinner, 79'), Niyongabire, MacPherson, Crisostomo (Worth, 79'), Bassett, Pacius, Arteaga (Fernandes, 71')

Rowdies Bench: Bandré, DeJesus, Skinner, Worth, Fernandes, Mustali, Rodriguez

Louisville: Las, Totsch, Ordonez, Adams, M. Perez (Dia, 80'), Lambert (E. Davila, 59'), Davila, MCFadden, Wilson (Moguel, 86'), Goodrum (Serrano, 59'), A. Perez (Serrano, 59')

Louisville Bench: E. Davila, Serrano, Gleadle, Dia, Moguel, Faundez, Jones

