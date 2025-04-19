NCFC Drops Its Second-Straight Regular Season Match

April 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

MIAMI - North Carolina FC falls on the road to Miami FC, 2-1 on Saturday, April 19, at FIU Pitbull Stadium.

Miami jumped out to a quick two goal lead before defender Paco Craig headed in midfielder Mikey Maldonado's throw during first half stoppage time. This was Craig's first goal of the season and Maldonado's second assist.

NCFC put up an array of shots in the second half but were unable to score the equalizer.

Match Notes:

Paco Craig scored his first goal of the season in the 45+2'

Patrick Burner made his USL debut in the 68'

Quotes:

John Bradford: "I think we let ourselves down with a poor first half tonight and a lack of commitment to compete from the start."

John Bradford: "We showed more resolve in the second half, but we can't expect to get results when we only fully compete for portions of the game."

Up Next:

North Carolina FC will return home for its first matchup in the USL Jägermeister Cup against Dogwood Derby rival Charlotte Independence on Friday, April 25, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. This marks the second matchup between the two clubs this month after meeting in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and will be streamed on ESPN+.

NCFC (3-5-2): Jake McGuire, Triston Hodge, Paco Craig (Ahmad Al-Qaq - 86'), Finn Sundstrom, Jaden Servania (Patrick Burner - 68'), Rafa Mentzingen, Evan Conway, Raheem Somersall (Pedro Dolabella - 68'), Mikey Maldonado, Rodrigo da Costa (Louis Perez - 73'), Oalex Anderson

Subs Not Used: Trevor Mulqueen, Bryce Washington, Jayson Quintanilla, Collin Martin, Adam Luckhurst

MIA (4-2-3-1): Bill Hamid, Brandon Bent (Alejandro Mitrano - 65'), Bolu Akinyode, Daltyn Knutson, Jonathan Ricketts, Diego Mercado (Nicolás Cardona - 65'), Matías Romero, Sebastián Blanco (Lucas Melano - 65'), Allen Gavilanes (Tobías Zárate - 79'), Deian Verón (Gerald Diaz - 69'), Francisco Bonfiglio

Subs Not Used: Felipe Rodriguez, Francesco Celeste, Kevin Hoyos, Tobias Mas

Score:

NCFC: 1

MIA: 2

Goals:

NCFC: P. Craig - 45+2' (M. Maldonado)

MIA: F. Bonfiglio - 18', D. Knutson - 26' (A. Gavilanes)

Cautions:

NCFC: T. Hodge - 25'

MIA: D. Mercado - 30', T. Zárate - 82'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

MIA: -

Venue (Location): FIU Pitbull Stadium (Miami)

