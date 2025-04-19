Birmingham Legion FC Falls to Hartford Athletic

April 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC News Release









Birmingham Legion FC battles Hartford Athletic

(Birmingham Legion FC) Birmingham Legion FC battles Hartford Athletic(Birmingham Legion FC)

HARTFORD, Conn. - A second half goal was the difference at Trinity Health Stadium on Saturday afternoon as Birmingham Legion FC falls 1-0 to Hartford Athletic for the club's third loss of the 2025 USL Championship season.

Having subbed on four minutes earlier, Hartford forward Deshane Beckford found the back of the net in the 71st minute for the match's only goal. Meanwhile, the Black and Gold found it difficult to convert chances in its attacking third against its opponent's defensive shape. Birmingham finished the match with 53-percent of the possession, but was only able to tally one shot on target.

Hartford, who notched its first victory of the young season, made it a focal point to keep Legion FC's Ronaldo Damus from getting much service, or even the ball. Having scored a brace in his last appearance, the 25-year-old forward was only able to achieve a single touch in Hartford's box and was held without a shot.

Birmingham had a prime opportunity to go into halftime with the lead when Tyler Pasher, in his second start of the season, drew a foul at the top of the box after dribbling in from the right side of the pitch. Kobe Hernandez-Foster lined up the ensuing free kick in first half stoppage time and sent in a low driving shot that forced a dive from Hartford Athletic goalkeeper Antony Siaha to keep the match scoreless.

Siaha's counterpart Matt Van Oekel came up with a big save of his own a minute into the second half with a kick away on a shot inside the box from Samuel Careago.

It was one of four saves on the day from Birmingham's veteran goalkeeper, who appeared to be on his way to his first clean sheet of the campaign. However, the home side threw a wrench into those plans. Trying to play the ball out of the back, Legion FC turned the ball over inside its own box with Hartford's Mamadou Dieng winning the initial tackle, before laying it off to Beckford.

The Jamaican international's first time shot glanced off of Van Oekel's right hand and rolled into the net to put Hartford out in front midway through the second half.

Hartford finished the match with five of its game-high 11 shots on target and led Legion FC in touches in the opponent's box, 22-13. Pasher and Hernandez-Foster led the way for Birmingham with each creating two chances.

Legion FC was awarded a season-high four total yellow cards in the match with defenders Ramiz Hamouda, Jake Rufe and forward Danny Trejo all getting booked. The Birmingham bench also picked up a yellow card in the fourth minute of first half stoppage time.

BOXSCORE

SL CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHDAY 6

1ST HALF 2ND HALF FINAL

BIRMINGHAM LEGION FC (1W-3L-2D | 5 PTS) 0 0 0

HARTFORD ATHLETIC (1W-4L-0D | 3 PTS) 0 1 1

LINEUPS

BHM: Van Oekel - GK, McCartney, Rufe, Hamouda, Mensah (Suarez 90+2 ¬Â²), Martinez - C, Hernandez-Foster, McIllhatton (Torres 79 ¬Â²), Trejo (Tabort Etaka 79 ¬Â²), Pasher (Tregarthern 56 ¬Â²), Damus

HFD: Siaha - GK, Samadia, Scarlett - C, Farrell, Anderson, Moreira, Ingram (Obalola 53 ¬Â²), Careaga, Edwards (Beckford 67 ¬Â²), Presthus, Dieng

GOALS

BHM:

HFD: Beckford 71 ¬Â²

DISCIPLINE

BHM: Trejo (Yellow) 34 ¬Â²; Hamouda (Yellow) 44 ¬Â²; Rufe (Yellow) 66 ¬Â²

HFD: Samadia (Yellow) 90+4 ¬Â²

NEXT UP

After a short road trip, Legion FC returns to Protective Stadium on Sunday, April 27. The club will take a break from USL Championship as it makes its debut in the USL Jagermeister Cup by welcoming USL 1-side Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. Kick-off is set for 4:00 p.m. CT.

NEXT UP

After a short road trip, Legion FC returns to Protective Stadium on Sunday, April 27. The club will take a break from USL Championship as it makes its debut in the USL Jagermeister Cup by welcoming USL 1-side Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. Kick-off is set for 4:00 p.m. CT.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.