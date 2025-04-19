Republic FC Split Points with Phoenix Rising FC

April 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Republic FC closed out its stretch of three games eight days with another result and earned a point in a hard-fought 2-2 draw on the road against Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday afternoon. Sacramento came out strong to take a two-goal lead courtesy of Sebastian Herrera and Dominik Wanner, but Phoenix would chip away at the lead and equalize in the second half to split the points.

The Indomitable Club would control the match early and the pressure paid dividends with a fantastic team goal in the 18th minute. Jack Gurr switched the field with a long ball for Dominik Wanner, who made a one-touch layoff for Cicerone. Cicerone sent in a cross for Sebastian Herrera to tap past the keeper. Herrera has now scored in the last three matches, including Wednesday's Open Cup match.

Dominik Wanner would find the back of the net for the first time for Sacramento in the 34th minute. Republic FC worked together to move the ball forward, connecting a sequence of 14 unbroken passes to get it out to Jack Gurr on the right flank. The Englishman sent a cross the face of goal where Wanner to blast it on frame for Sacramento's second goal of the afternoon and Gurr's first assist of the year.

Phoenix pulled one back in the 37th minute when Remi Cabral split the defense with a pass to Jearl Margaritha. Once he was in the box, Margaritha pulled the ball across to create enough space for a left-footed shot to the back post.

Cristian Parano attempted to put Republic FC back up two in the second half.With a few shifty dribbles in the 57th minute, the Argentinians set up to challenge Patrick Rakovsky, but the keeper would punch the ball over the crossbar. On the ensuing corner kick, Phoenix's clearance nearly snuck through for a Remi Cabral breakaway, but last man Michel Benitez made a stellar interception to end the play.

As both teams settled into the second half, Phoenix would find the equalizer in the 78th minute when Remi Cabral assisted Damian Rivera for a right-footed shot from the top of the box.

Next Saturday, Republic FC returns home for its first-ever USL Jägermeister Cup match. The club will host USL League One debutant AV Alta FC at Heart Health Park with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets and include a $5 craft beer special through the 30th minute. The match will also be broadcast on FOX40, as well as streaming on ESPN+.

Sacramento Republic FC 2 - 2 Phoenix Rising FC

USL Championship

Phoenix Rising Stadium, Phoenix, Arizona

April 19, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - Sebastian Herrera (Russell Cicerone) 18', Dominik Wanner (Jack Gurr) 34'; PHX - Jearl Margaritha (Remi Cabral) 37', Damien Rivera (Remi Cabral) 78'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Freddy Kleemann (caution) 5', Sebastian Herrera (caution) 42', Dominik Wanner (caution) 58', Rayan Djedje (caution) 72', Rodrigo Lopez (caution) 77'; PHX - Ihsan Sacko (caution) 36', Remi Cabral (caution) 85'

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello (C), Michel Benitez, Freddy Kleemann, Jared Timmer, Chibi Ukaegbu (Ryan Djedje 64'), Dominik Wanner (Ryan Spaulding 64'), Jack Gurr (AJ Edwards 45'), Blake Willey, Cristian Parano (Rodrigo Lopez, 74'), Russell Cicerone, Sebastian Herrera (Lewis Jamieson 74')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Luis Felipe, Trevor Amann

Stats: Shots: 14, Shots on Goal: 4, Saves: 2, Fouls: 19, Corner Kicks: 1, Offsides: 2

Phoenix Rising FC: Patrick Rakovsky, John Scearce, Braxton Montgomery, Pape Boye (C), Harvey Neville (Collin Smith 45'), Casey Walls (Carl Sainte 74'), Noble Okello (Jamison Ping 69'), Jearl Margaritha, Hope Avayevu (Darius Johnson 84'), Ihsan Sacko (Damian Rivera 45'), Remi Cabral

Unused Substitutes: Triston Henry, Alejandro Araneda, Dariusz Formella, Cyrus Kowall

Stats: Shots: 7, Shots on Goal: 4, Saves: 2, Fouls: 24, Corner Kicks: 3, Offsides: 4

