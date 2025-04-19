FC Tulsa Opens Road Trip against Las Vegas Lights FC

April 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa kicks off a three-match road trip on Saturday as it travels to face Las Vegas Lights FC at Cashman Field. Fans can catch the late-night action at 9:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+ or at the club's exclusive watch party at the Tulsan Athletic Club.

GAME INFORMATION

FC Tulsa (3-2-0, 9 points) vs. Las Vegas Lights FC (2-1-2, 8 points)

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Cashman Field - Las Vegas, Nev.

9:30 p.m. CT | ESPN+

Following midweek exits from the Third Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, both FC Tulsa and Las Vegas Lights FC return to league play looking to bounce back. FC Tulsa, after opening the tournament with two wins, fell in penalty kicks on Wednesday night - dropping 1(2)-1(4) to Phoenix Rising FC. Meanwhile, Las Vegas Lights FC, making its Cup debut, was edged out in a shootout by USL League One side Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, 2(3)-2(4).

Close contests have highlighted the history between both sides as FC Tulsa leads the series, 1-0-6, holding an 8-6 edge in goals scored. The match will see a pair of first-year coaches at the helm, with Luke Spencer of FC Tulsa and Antonio Nocerino in his first season with Las Vegas, after a stint with Miami FC.

World Wide Web

FC Tulsa enters the match after making a splash Friday morning, acquiring midfielder Jamie Webber from South African Premier Division side Sekhukhune United F.C. in one of the most high-profile incoming transfers in USL Championship history.

Webber, 27, arrives in Tulsa from Sekhukhune United F.C. of South Africa's top-tier DStv Premiership, where he's been a standout midfield force since 2019. A proven playmaker at the highest level of South African soccer, he recorded four goals during his most recent 25-match campaign with Sekhukhune and has amassed 129 league appearances to date. A leader on and off the pitch, Webber has also represented South Africa on the international stage.

He is the second international addition this month as the club acquired forward Al Hassan Toure on April 4. Debuting against Phoenix Rising FC, he nearly notched a match-winning header in the 104th minute, but saw the attempt drift above the crossbar.

Defining Defense

FC Tulsa and Las Vegas Lights FC have established themselves as league leaders on the defensive side to open play. Through five matches, both clubs lead the league in goals allowed (3) and goals allowed average (0.60) with Las Vegas posting four shutouts across play.

Both FC Tulsa and Las Vegas Lights FC have found success through depth in their defensive units. For Tulsa, goalkeepers Johan Peñaranda and Bryan Dowd have combined for three clean sheets - two and one, respectively - while Las Vegas has seen Raiko Arozarena record three shutouts and Nicholas Ammeter add another. The stability in goal, even amid rotation, has been a key factor in each club's early-season resilience.

FC Tulsa has also garnered leaguewide recognition from defenders Lamar Batista and Arthur Rogers, who have earned Team of the Week honors in the stint.

Snake Eyes

FC Tulsa and Las Vegas Lights FC have rolled snake eyes, 1-1 draws, in four of their seven previous meetings. With six ties and just one winning result, a 3-1 road win for Tulsa last season, Las Vegas will look to break even and claim all three points this time around.

Date Competition Result Score Home/Away

9/11/24 Regular Season Draw 1-1 Home

3/18/24 Regular Season Win 1-3 Away

5/13/23 Regular Season Draw 1-1 Home

8/28/19 Regular Season Draw 1-1 Home

5/25/19 Regular Season Draw 0-0 Away

6/30/18 Regular Season Draw 2-2 Home

5/5/18 Regular Season Draw 1-1 Away

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.