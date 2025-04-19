LouCity Rallies to Win at Tampa Bay for First Time Since 2018

April 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC's Niall McCabe and Aiden McFadden on game night

Ding dong, the streak is dead.

Louisville City FC won Saturday at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg, Florida, for the first time since 2018 when coming from behind to defeat the Tampa Bay Rowdies by a 2-1 score.

LouCity (4-0-2, 14 points) had been winless in five consecutive away trips to face Tampa Bay - the last four of those losses. And in overcoming a second-half deficit, the boys in purple showed the resilience that's been part of the club's identity.

"Tonight is a night the group needs to feel proud of," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "You have two options when you go down a goal there: You can put your head down (and) feel sorry for yourself, or you can put your head up, your chest out, and look to go again, and I felt the guys did that."

The win marked the second consecutive league game in which LouCity earned points from a losing position on the road after the boys in purple tied Sacramento, 1-1, on a 98th-minute goal from Amadou Dia last week. Last season, Louisville earned a USL Championship-best 23 points from losing positions.

LouCity was led in the comeback effort by goal scorers Taylor Davila and Sam Gleadle. It was Gleadle's second straight game with a goal after the versatile forward opened the scoring in Tuesday's U.S. Open Cup win over Loudoun United FC.

"I've just been kind of waiting for a chance in my minutes," Gleadle said. Gleadle had played 35 league minutes this season prior to Saturday's win. "I think we have a really good attacking group, so we're working everyday, pushing each other... Just being confident in myself and my abilities and putting myself in the best spots possible and trusting my instinct and technique to get me over the line."

The game turned on a trio of LouCity substitutions which Cruz made in the 59th minute following Tampa Bay's opening goal from Ollie Bassett.

"Their goal goes in and subs come on that really changed the game," Davila said.

Gleadle, Ray Serrano and Evan Davila all came off the bench at the juncture.

"We were good on the ball, switching the point of attack," Davila added. "Really good quality, getting in behind (and) serving the ball. That was the game plan from the beginning."

Louisville City remains the lone unbeated team in the USL Championship. The win also kept pace with league-leading Loudoun United, who defeated North Carolina FC Saturday to remain four points clear of LouCity atop both the Eastern Conference and Players' Shield standings.

"I'm certainly proud of the performances - mostly - up to this point," Cruz said. "But it's a long season, and we're chasing a team as well. There's a team in front of us. I think that's good for the group. I think it will ultimately push them to want to be better.

LouCity returns home next Saturday to host the Richmond Kickers in the USL Jägermeister Cup, the newly expanded inter-league tournament pitting teams from the USL's Championship and League One. The game is also College Night at Lynn Family Stadium, with festivities including a silent disco and party games. For more information - including $8 student tickets - visit loucity.com/collegenight.

Game Summary: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Louisville City FC

Date: April 19, 2025

Venue: Al Lang Stadium

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Weather: 80 degrees, clear skies

Scoring

Tampa Bay Rowdies (0, 1, 1)

Louisville City FC (0, 2, 2)

Goals

Tampa Bay Rowdies:

58' Ollie Bassett (Danny Crisostomo)

Louisville City FC:

69' Taylor Davila (Sam Gleadle)

74' Sam Gleadle (Aiden McFadden)

Lineups

Tampa Bay Rowdies: 1 - Nicolás Campisi; 33 - Aaron Guillen (c) (80', 26 - Joey Skinner), 3 - Forrest Lasso, 2 - Robert Castellanos, 7 - Pacifique Niyongabire, 8 - Ollie Bassett, 14 - Thomas Vancaeyezeele (80', 21 - Endri Mustali), 5 - Cammy Macpherson, 17 - Danny Crisostomo (79', 18 - Nathan Worth), 28 - Woobens Pacius, 9 - Manuel Arteaga (70', 10 - Leo Fernandes)

Subs not used: 41 - Ethan Bandre; 34 - Matheus de Jesus, 36 - Alexander Rodriguez

Head coach: Steve Coleman

Louisville City FC: 1 - Damian Las; 15 - Manny Perez (79', 13 - Amadou Dia), 32 - Kyle Adams (c), 5 - Arturo Ordóñez, 4 - Sean Totsch, 2 - Aiden McFadden, 31 - Kevon Lambert (59', 27 - Evan Davila), 17 - Taylor Davila, 25 - Jansen Wilson (86', 8 - Carlos Moguel Jr.), 16 - Adrien Perez (59', 7 - Ray Serrano), 9 - Phillip Goodrum (59', 23 - Sam Gleadle)

Subs not used: 12 - Danny Faundez; 24 - Josh Jones

Head coach: Danny Cruz

Stats Summary: Tampa Bay Rowdies / Louisville City FC

Shots: 15 / 16

Shots on Goal: 3 / 4

Expected goals: 1.17 / 1.48

Possession: 55% / 45%

Fouls: 15 / 18

Offside: 0 / 0

Corner Kicks: 5 / 10

Discipline Summary

Tampa Bay Rowdies

42' Ollie Bassett (yellow)

51' Robert Castellanos (yellow)

88' Forrest Lasso (yellow)

90+2' Pacifique Niyongabire (yellow)

Louisville City FC:

46' Kevon Lambert (yellow)

65' Kyle Adams (yellow)

77' Jansen Wilson (yellow)

Referee: Elijio Arreguin

