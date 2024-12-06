FC Tulsa Inks Defender Owen Damm to Contract

December 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa announced Friday it has signed defender Owen Damm ahead of the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval.

Damm, 21, returns to Green Country after joining the club on loan this past season from Louisville City FC. In 2024, he made 25 appearances (23 starts) for FC Tulsa, ranking top five in team clearances, interceptions and duels while winning 22 tackles at a 62.5% success rate.

The defender made five appearances in the USL Championship for Louisville City FC, signing a professional contract at age 18 after a successful USL Academy Contract in 2021. Damm played sparingly with LouCity as a rookie, spending most of 2022 with USL League One's Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, and appeared in four USL Championship matches in 2023.

Damm opened strong in Tulsa, earning USL Team of the Week 14 honors in his fourth match with the club - a 2-1 win over San Antonio FC. Across the full 90, he posted an assist, a pair of chances created, three clearances and eight wins across 10 ground duels.

The effort marked one of two assists on the year, joining solo-assist efforts with LouCity and Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC. He made 16 appearances on loan with Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC during the 2022 USL League One season, logging nearly 1,000 minutes of play in his first professional season.

Damm is the first defender signed under head coach Luke Spencer and FC Tulsa, joining goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda and forward Kalil ElMedkhar for its 2025 roster. FC Tulsa's full squad will take shape in the coming weeks as additional signings are announced.

Current 2025 FC Tulsa Roster

Forwards: Kalil ElMedkhar

Defenders: Owen Damm

Goalkeepers: Johan Peñaranda

