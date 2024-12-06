Detroit City FC Signs Defender Morey Doner from Monterey Bay FC

DETROIT - Detroit City Football Club is delighted to announce the transfer of defender Morey Doner from Monterey Bay FC for an undisclosed fee. Doner's deal with Le Rouge is a two-year contract that runs through the 2026 season.

Doner has spent the last three seasons with Monterey Bay FC of the USL Championship's Western Conference, joining the club ahead of their inaugural season in 2022. In his three seasons in Seaside, California, Doner started all 34 league matches in 2022, 2023, and 2024, playing all but 63 available minutes since his arrival in the league.

After an impressive 2022 in Seaside, Monterey Bay signed Doner to a two-year contract extension lasting through the end of the 2024 season. In November 2023 it was announced that Doner had signed another extension through the 2025 season, with an opinion for a third year in 2026.

As a fullback, Doner has made a name for himself as a box-to-box player, standing tall on defense while also getting involved in the attacking third of the pitch. In three seasons at Monterey Bay, Doner scored 4 league goals while registering 10 assists.

Before joining the USL Championship, Doner spent three seasons between 2019 and 2021 in his native Canada, playing in the Canadian Premier League for HFX Wanderers FC, and York9.

Doner appeared in the CPL on 52 occasions, 32 times for York9 and 20 for HFX Wanderers, playing nearly 5,000 minutes over his three seasons before making the jump to the USL Championship.

