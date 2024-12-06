They're Center Back: New Mexico United Announces Return of Maples and Herbert for 2025
December 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce that center backs Anthony Herbert and Talen Maples will return to the club for the 2025 season, following a terrific first season in Black & Yellow. Herbert joined United from FC Haka in Finland, before the 2024 year, while Maples joined from Houston Dynamo FC 2 of MLS Next Pro.
In the intervening year, both players have proved to be steady and incredibly effective in the middle of defense. In 33 league appearances, Maples was tops on the team, and among the USL Championship leaders in clearances, with 141 on the season. Maples and Herbert were also #1 and #2, respectively in aerial duels, aerial duels won, and blocks for United in 2024.
The announcement continues United's offseason player transactions, with more player announcements to come in the coming days and weeks.
