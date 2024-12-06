LouCity Signs Player of the Year Finalist Davila to New Contract

December 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC midfielder Taylor Davila

(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Louisville City FC midfielder Taylor Davila(Louisville City FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

Louisville City FC and Taylor Davila have agreed to a new multi-year contract keeping the 2024 USL Championship Player of the Year finalist and All-League First Team midfielder in purple.

Davila's deal, which is pending league and federation approval, extends a rising star key to LouCity's Players' Shield-winning 2024 season. As the boys in purple tied the USL Championship record for wins at 24, Davila scored 7 goals, tallied 6 assists and ranked second in the league with 75 chances created.

"We are proud to be able to extend Taylor here at Louisville City," said coach Danny Cruz. "He played an integral role in the success of the group this season and never took a day of work for granted. He is a joy to be around, and I thoroughly enjoyed watching him grow this year. I know how hungry Davi will be to come back in 2025 and am looking forward to watching him push toward making our group even better."

Before moving to Louisville, the 24-year-old Davila played another All-League First Team campaign in 2023 at Rio Grande Valley FC. The Sherman Oaks, California, native came up through Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy's youth system and played collegiately at the University of California, where he was an All-Pac-12 First Teamer.

Davila started 32 of 34 regular season games for City in 2024.

"I loved every moment of last year competing at Lynn Family Stadium in front of so many amazing fans," Davila said. "I'm grateful to be back with a group that's ambitious and hardworking. We are all striving for one thing: to win a championship."

Davila's contract makes him the 19th returning player announced from last season's LouCity roster that set club records for goals scored (86) and points earned (76). Among Davila's teammates is his younger brother, Evan, who just completed his rookie year.

Current 2025 Louisville City FC Roster

Forwards: Isaac Cano, Evan Davila, Sam Gleadle, Phillip Goodrum, Wilson Harris, Adrien Perez, Ray Serrano

Midfielders: Taylor Davila, Carlos Moguel Jr., Elijah Wynder

Defenders: Amadou Dia, Wes Charpie, Arturo Ordóñez, Aiden McFadden, Jake Morris, Manny Perez, Sean Totsch

Goalkeepers: Danny Faundez, Ryan Troutman

