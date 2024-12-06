Monterey Bay Signs Forward Mayele Malango

December 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay F.C.) announces today that the Club has agreed to terms with forward Mayele Malango on a one-year contract with an option for 2026, pending league and federation approval. The move gives Monterey Bay an exciting presence in the attack going into the 2025 USL Championship campaign.

"Mayele is a dynamic player who will excite our fans with his attacking flair," said Monterey Bay F.C. Head Coach Jordan Stewart. "He's hungry for success and ready to elevate our team. We're really excited to bring him into the squad."

Malango, 27, began his professional career with New England Revolution II in 2020. Over the next two seasons, the Kinshasa, Zaire native spent time with National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) sides New Amsterdam FC and Albion San Diego before signing with USL League One side Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in 2023. With the Red Wolves, Malango scored nine goals and added two assists in 47 total appearances. Now, Malango continues his journey with a move to Seaside, California.

"I feel really great and super happy to sign with Monterey Bay. I'm ready to join the team and contribute as much as I can both on the pitch and in the community. I can't wait to get started. My friend Nevello [Yoseke] played there two seasons ago and he told me a lot about the club, the organization, the area, the community and the fans - and I loved all he had to say about it. I'm super excited to be part of something special like that. I'm looking forward to meeting all of the fans, my teammates, the staff, and creating a bond with everyone here."

Born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Malango and his family were forced to flee due to conflict and spent 10 years as refugees in Malawi. At the age of 17, Malango and his family made the journey stateside to Lowell, Massachusetts, where he later committed to Salem State University in 2017. At Salem State, Malango was named both the MASCAC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year enroute to leading the school to its first conference title in over a decade. From there, Malango made the jump to Division I university UMass Lowell.

"I'm very much a team player. I'm always open to listen and learn from the other guys. Any teammate can ask me anything and I will always be there for them. I like to support my teammates. Ultimately, my personal goal is to win a championship. I want to win a trophy next season; I want to be champion with Monterey Bay. I want to score a lot of goals and will work as hard as I can to help our team be successful and lift that trophy."

NAME: Mayele Malango

PRONUNCIATION: MY-el Muh-LAWN-go

POSITION: Forward

AGE: 27

HEIGHT: 6'1

DATE OF BIRTH: February 25, 1997

HOMETOWN: Kinshasa, Zaire

NATIONALITY: Democratic Republic of the Congo

PREVIOUS CLUB: Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Mayele Malango to a one-year contract on December 6, 2024.

The current roster heading into the 2025 season as of December 6 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Defenders: Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Grant Robinson

Midfielders: Mobi Fehr, Pierce Gallaway, Xavi Gnaulati, Adrian Rebollar

Forwards: Luther Archimčde, Alex Dixon, Mayele Malango

