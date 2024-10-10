Brooklyn Football Club Announces Raising Cane's as Official Sponsor

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Today, Brooklyn Football Club (BKFC) is announcing it's entering into a partnership with Chicken Finger sensation Raising Cane's.

As part of the partnership, Raising Cane's will bring on-field signage, in-stadium experiences, stadium-to-restaurant activations and content collaborations with the BKFC's men's and women's teams.

"At Raising Cane's, community is at the heart of everything we do," said Kevin Comeaux, Area Leader of Restaurants at Raising Cane's. "With our strong commitment to supporting women's sports, this partnership felt like a perfect match. We're thrilled to be part of BKFC's exciting inaugural season, creating new opportunities for this incredible community."

To celebrate the fans, Raising Cane's and Brooklyn Football Club are developing a concept for a gamified scoreboard branded giveaway. Raising Cane's is giving away free co-branded merch to the first 1,000 guests at one women's home game throughout the 2024/25 season.

"We're thrilled to welcome Raising Cane's to the BKFC family," said Jamie Terrell, Director of Partnerships at Brooklyn Football Club. "Our aim is to create a one-of-a-kind, engaging experience for our fans, and this partnership plays a significant role in making that vision a reality."

Raising Cane's represents a true underdog story demonstrating that hard work and perseverance over time can lead to success. That background mirrors the principles of Brooklyn Football Club, creating a partnership that goes far beyond simple marketing collateral. BKFC looks forward to welcoming additional aligned partners and sponsors throughout the remainder of this inaugural season.

