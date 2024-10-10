Brooklyn Football Club Announces Raising Cane's as Official Sponsor
October 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y. - Today, Brooklyn Football Club (BKFC) is announcing it's entering into a partnership with Chicken Finger sensation Raising Cane's.
As part of the partnership, Raising Cane's will bring on-field signage, in-stadium experiences, stadium-to-restaurant activations and content collaborations with the BKFC's men's and women's teams.
"At Raising Cane's, community is at the heart of everything we do," said Kevin Comeaux, Area Leader of Restaurants at Raising Cane's. "With our strong commitment to supporting women's sports, this partnership felt like a perfect match. We're thrilled to be part of BKFC's exciting inaugural season, creating new opportunities for this incredible community."
To celebrate the fans, Raising Cane's and Brooklyn Football Club are developing a concept for a gamified scoreboard branded giveaway. Raising Cane's is giving away free co-branded merch to the first 1,000 guests at one women's home game throughout the 2024/25 season.
"We're thrilled to welcome Raising Cane's to the BKFC family," said Jamie Terrell, Director of Partnerships at Brooklyn Football Club. "Our aim is to create a one-of-a-kind, engaging experience for our fans, and this partnership plays a significant role in making that vision a reality."
Raising Cane's represents a true underdog story demonstrating that hard work and perseverance over time can lead to success. That background mirrors the principles of Brooklyn Football Club, creating a partnership that goes far beyond simple marketing collateral. BKFC looks forward to welcoming additional aligned partners and sponsors throughout the remainder of this inaugural season.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 10, 2024
- Preview: Hounds vs. Charleston Battery - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Phoenix Rising Travels to Oakland - Phoenix Rising FC
- Brooklyn Football Club Announces Raising Cane's as Official Sponsor - Brooklyn FC
- Join Phoenix Rising FC & Arizona Sustainability Alliance for Tree Planting Events - Phoenix Rising FC
- LouCity Launches 'Relief for the Rowdies' Fundraiser in Hurricane Milton's Wake - Louisville City FC
- Orange County SC Stays Four Points Clear of the Playoff Line in 2-0 Victory over Colorado Springs - Orange County SC
- Monterey Bay Scores in Stoppage Time to Secure a Point in Sacramento - Monterey Bay FC
- Republic FC Draws Monterey Bay F.C. - Sacramento Republic FC
- Switchbacks Fall on the Road against Orange County SC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- San Antonio FC Draws El Paso Locomotive FC 2-2 - San Antonio FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Rally from Behind to Lift Copa Tejas - El Paso Locomotive FC
- New Mexico United Falls to Phoenix Rising by a 1-2 Score - New Mexico United
- Rising Takes Three in Rivalry Match - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brooklyn FC Stories
- Brooklyn Football Club Announces Raising Cane's as Official Sponsor
- Brooklyn Football Club Announces Body Hack as Official Physical Therapy Partner
- Brooklyn Football Club Announces the Perecman Firm as Official Sponsor
- Brooklyn Football Club Partners with Restore Hyper Wellness Recovery Treatments to Players
- Brooklyn Football Club and Diaza Football Secure Historic Multi-Year Partnership