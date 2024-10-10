Orange County SC Stays Four Points Clear of the Playoff Line in 2-0 Victory over Colorado Springs

October 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The County Boys secured their third straight win in front of the home crowd at Championship Stadium in a 2-0 defeat of Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Wednesday, October 9. Forward Ethan Zubak's ninth goal of the season coupled with a Colorado Springs Own Goal kept the Black and Orange unbeaten in their last five matches.

The first big chance of the night came in the 20th minute as OCSC attacked down the right flank through forward Bryce Jamison. The ball was switched into his path by midfielder Ashish Chattha and Jamison drove into the box. Jamison unleashed a shot off his right foot that missed just wide to the right.

Orange County SC broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute after defender Ryan Doghman and midfielder Chris Hegardt combined for a dangerous chance down the left flank. After Zubak switched the ball towards Doghman, the Norwegian kept the attack rolling as he found Hegardt in behind the defense. Hegardt's cross deflected off of Colorado Springs midfielder Devon Williams and past goalkeeper Christian Herrera to put OCSC up 1-0.

In the 43rd minute, things went from bad to worse for the visitors as a second yellow card after a foul away from the ball by forward Justin Dhillon on OCSC defender Dillon Powers. The Dhillon on Dillon crime sent the Switchbacks down to 10 men.

Two minutes later, the Switchbacks pressed on in search of an equalizer prior to halftime. Midfielder Aidan Rocha played a cross into the center of the box that fell to the feet of midfielder Cole Mrowka by the penalty spot. Mrowka's shot nearly caught goalkeeper Colin Shutler off balance, but the reigning USL Championship Player of the Month kept the Switchbacks at bay with a diving save to his left.

After the Black and Orange took a 1-0 lead into the halftime team talk and the two sides struggled to generate chances in the second half. The Black and Orange's first chance in the second half came from substitute Cameron Dunbar in stoppage time. Dunbar cut back onto his left foot and his shot was deflected away by a Colorado Springs defender.

The best chance of the second half for the visitors came in the third minute of stoppage time from substitute Quenzi Huerman at the top of the box. Substitute Alex Andersson set a ball into Huerman's path who struck first time with his right foot, but his shot went up and over the bar.

After holding off pressure from Colorado Springs, the County Boys put the game to bed in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Midfielder Seth Casiple found Zubak in behind the defense. Herrera, who was way off his line, tried to beat Zubak to the ball, but the Corona native dribbled around him and put the ball into an empty net from 30 yards out. OCSC held on for a 2-0 win and earned themselves a four point cushion above the playoff line.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

Goalkeeper Colin Shutler kept his fourth clean sheet in five matches in his first match after being named the USL Championship Player of the Month.

Forward Ethan Zubak scored his ninth goal of the season, extending his team lead for the season.

Midfielder Seth Casiple provided his third assist of the season, tying himself for the team lead in assists.

With an appearance tonight, defender Owen Lambe has now played 10,000 regular season minutes in the USL Championship.

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

COS 0 0 0

OCSC 1 1 2

SCORING SUMMARY:

32' Devon Williams - OG (OCSC)

90 + 5' Ethan Zubak (9th). Assisted by Seth Casiple (3rd)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

27' Kevin Partida

COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC

19' Justin Dhillon

30' Aidan Rocha

44' Justin Dhillon - RED

47' Juan Tejada

78' Delentz Pierre

84' Koa Santos

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Colin Shutler (GK); Owen Lambe, Dillon Powers, Markus Nakkim (C), Ryan Doghman; Kevin Partida (Ashton Miles 90+2'), Seth Casiple, Ashish Chattha (Ben Norris 86'), Chris Hegardt (Christian Sorto 86'); Bryce Jamison (Cameron Dunbar 69'), Ethan Zubak

Unused subs: Tomás Gómez (GK); Charlie Asenio, Pedro Guimaraes, Benjamin Barjolo, Ryan Flood

Interim Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 53% | Shots: 13 | Shots On Goal: 2 | Corners: 2 | Fouls: 11 | Offsides: 2 |

COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC LINEUP:

Christian Herrera (GK); Matt Real (Marco Rios 80'), Delentz Pierre, Matt Mahoney (C), Yosuke Hanya (74' Alex Anderson), Steven Echevarria (Koa Santos 63'), Devon Williams, Cole Mrowka, Aidan Rocha (Zachary Zandi 63'), Juan Tejada (Quenzi Huerman 74'), Justin Dhillon

Unused subs: Joe Rice (GK), Adan Harris

Head Coach: James Chambers

Possession: 47% | Shots: 10 | Shots On Goal: 1 | Corners: 3 | Fouls: 20 | Offsides: 1 |

Orange County SC vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

2024 USL Championship | Matchday 31

Date: October 9, 2024

Venue: Championship Stadium (Irvine, CA)

