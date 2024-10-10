Monterey Bay Scores in Stoppage Time to Secure a Point in Sacramento

October 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SACRAMENTO, California - Monterey Bay F.C. (8-14-10, 34 points) earned a hard-fought point with a 2-2 draw against Sacramento Republic FC (13-9-9, 48 points) at Heart Health Park. Xavi Gnaulati scored his first career goal in Crisp-and-Kelp with a first half banger, and Morey Doner equalized deep into stoppage time to secure a crucial point for Monterey Bay with two matches left to play this season.

Monterey Bay's first opportunity of the night presented itself in the 11th minute when a cross from Adrian Rebollar was headed away by a Sacramento defender, right to the feet of Mobi Fehr. Fehr stepped up and fired a shot on goal, but it was parried away by Daniel Vitiello at the near post. In the 16th minute, Sacramento Republic FC's Cristian Parano gave the hosts the 1-0 lead with a left-footed tap from just inside the six yard box. Five minutes later, 19-year-old Gnaulati leveled the match for the Crisp-and-Kelp. Gnaulati collected a pass from Rebollar, drove past two defenders, and pinpointed a left-footed strike into the top-left corner from distance to bring the match to 1-1. The home side earned a free kick from outside the 18 yard box in the 38th minute, but the shot was saved by Carlos Herrera at the near post and the sides entered the halftime break with a goal apiece.

Sacramento jumped onto the front foot to start the second half, creating three looks within the first three minutes. The closest was a right-footed shot by Kieran Phillips, but it was saved by Herrera and cleared out by Doner. In the 55th minute, Gnaulati found himself beyond the Sacramento back line and in on goal with Doner to his right, but as the youngster looked to make a play on the ball, a sliding tackle from behind by a defender blocked the ball and thwarted the chance. A nice attack for the Union saw a low shot across the goal from the top of the box by Michael Gonzalez in the 65th minute, but it was saved by Vitiello at the far post. Sacramento Republic FC managed to retake the lead in the 78th minute. Russell Cicerone flicked a back-heel pass to spring Nick Ross behind the Union back line inside the box and Ross buried his shot past Herrera's right. Monterey Bay earned a free kick in the range of a short corner at the onset of four minutes of stoppage time. Second-half substitute Diego Gutiérrez stepped up and fired a curling effort towards goal, but it just missed the top-right corner. In the dying moments of the match with Monterey Bay desperately searching for the equalizer, Kai Greene picked his head up to find Doner making one final run into the box. Doner took a touch to center himself, and then fired off a right-footed grass-burner with his second touch that made it way through the legs of Vitiello and into the back of the net to stun the home crowd and steal a more-than-deserved and much-needed point on the night for Monterey Bay.

Up Next

Monterey Bay returns home to host Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Breast Cancer Awareness Night at Cardinale Stadium on Saturday, October 19. Kickoff from Seaside is set for 7 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast locally on KION (46 & 23 over the air, 46 Dish, 27 DirecTV and 5/705 HD Xfinity), with live streaming available on CBS Sports Golazo Network via Paramount+, the CBS Sports app, CBSSports.com, and Pluto TV.

Additional Notes

Tonight's match was the 100th regular season match in Monterey Bay F.C. history.

Morey Doner and Walmer Martínez recorded individual milestones in the match, each making the 100th appearance in their USL Championship careers.

For Doner, the match also marked his 100th consecutive league start, the longest such streak in USL Championship history.

Missing the match due to injury were Luther Archimède (knee), Chase Boone (knee), Alex Dixon (illness), Jesse Maldonado (knee), Grant Robinson (calf), Tristan Trager (lower leg), and Christian Volesky (wrist).

Information

Date: October 9, 2024

Venue: Heart Health Park; Sacramento, CA

Weather: Partly cloudy and 77 degrees

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

Republic FC 1 1 2

Monterey Bay F.C. 1 1 2

SAC: Cristian Parano (Kieran Phillips) 15'

MB: Xavi Gnaulati (Adrian Rebollar) 21'

SAC: Nick Ross (Russell Cicerone) 78'

MB: Morey Doner (Kai Greene) 90+3'

Lineups

Sacramento Republic FC (3-4-3): Daniel Vitiello; Lee Desmond, Conor Donovan, Jared Timmer; Jack Gurr (Harvey Neville, 58'), Aldair Sanchez (Damia Viader, 58'), Cristian Parano (Luis Felipe, 66'), Justin Portillo; Kieran Phillips (Trevor Amann, 67'), Russell Cicerone (Blake Willey, 90'), Nick Ross

Subs not used: Jared Mazzola, Rafael Jauregui, Da'vian Kimbrough

Monterey Bay F.C. (3-5-2): Carlos Herrera; Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Kai Greene; Walmer Martínez, Adrian Rebollar (Jerry Ayon, 70'), Pierce Gallaway (Miguel Guerrero, 77'), Mobi Fehr (Max Glasser, 83'), Morey Doner; Michael Gonzalez (Anthony Orendain, 83'), Xavi Gnaulati (Diego Gutiérrez, 70')

Subs not used: Antony Siaha, Ryan Dieter

Stats Summary: SAC / MB

Shots: 14 / 8

Shots on Goal: 4 / 5

Saves: 3 / 3

Corner Kicks: 11 / 2

Fouls: 14 / 17

Possession: 55% / 45%

Misconduct Summary

SAC: Nick Ross (caution) 68'

SAC: Russell Cicerone (caution) 89'

SAC: Harvey Neville (caution) 90+1'

MB: Walmer Martínez (caution) 90+4'

Officials

Referee: Trevor Wiseman

Assistant Referee: Clarence Clark

Assistant Referee: Benjamin Davis

Fourth Official: Conrado Garcia

