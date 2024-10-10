San Antonio FC Draws El Paso Locomotive FC 2-2

October 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - San Antonio FC came away with another road point after a 2-2 draw at El Paso Locomotive FC Wednesday.

After a scoreless first 45 minutes, San Antonio's offense sprung into action out of the half, with Jake LaCava punching in his first goal of the season in the 53rd minute. Just 10 minutes later, Luis Solignac took control of a lofty pass and dribbled around El Paso's goalkeeper to slide in the finish and put SAFC up 2-0 against his former club.

Momentum shifted at the end of the match, as an SAFC own goal in the 83rd minute and El Paso score in the 88th minute equalized the game in the final minutes of play.

Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega reeled in 11 saves in the match, setting a new single-game record for the club.

Next Up

San Antonio FC is back in action Saturday, Oct. 12 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT.

Scoring Summary

SA: Jake LaCava (Assisted by Rece Buckmaster) 53'

SA: Luis Solignac (Assisted by Luke Haakenson) 63'

ELP: Kendall Burks (Own Goal) 83'

ELP: Miles Lyons 88'

Postgame Notes:

SAFC moves to 9-14-8 on the season with 35 points, shifting into 9th place and four points below the playoff line with three matches remaining.

San Antonio moves to 5-4-4 all-time against its in-state rivals, missing out on the Copa Tejas for the first time since 2021.

Forward Jake LaCava scored the first goal of his SAFC career, while defender Rece Buckmaster provided his first assist of the season.

Forward Luis Solignac scored his fifth goal of the season, good for second on the team. SAFC is undefeated on the road in 2024 when Solignac scores.

Midfielder Luke Haakenson recorded his second assist of the campaign.

SAFC is undefeated in its last five matches when scoring first.

SAFC has scored in its last three matches.

Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega made 11 saves on the night, the most in a single game by an SAFC keeper.

SAFC Starting XI: Pablo Sisniega, Kendall Burks, Mitchell Taintor (captain), Carter Manley, Rece Buckmaster, Omar Grey (Sofiane Djeffal 58'), Kevon Lambert, Luke Haakenson, Jorge Hernandez, Juan Agudelo (Jake LaCava 20'), Luis Solignac

Substitutions Not Used: Jesús Brígido, Machop Chol, Hugo Mbongue, Richard Sanchez, Richard Windbichler

Disciplinary Summary:

SA: Jorge Hernandez (Yellow Card) 16'

ELP: Robert (Yellow Card) 65'

SA: Mitchell Taintor (Yellow Card) 67'

SA: Sofiane Djeffal (Yellow Card) 77'

SA: Kevon Lambert (Yellow Card) 90+3'

Quotes:

Head Coach Alen Marcina

(On the draw)

It was a hard-fought point. Disappointed that we switched off on two corner kicks, conceded an own goal and an unfortunate clearance directly to the opponent, and to be fair, it was a great shot. We have to learn, to make sure that we stay switched on with set pieces, and we grow from this and start to focus on our recovery and competing in Colorado.

Forward Jake LaCava

(On scoring his first goal of the year)

It felt great. You know, it's been a long time coming. It's been a long season and especially, as of late, I've been battling through some stuff, and I'm just happy to contribute to the team and help the team in such a big rivalry and get my first one for San Antonio.

(On preparing to face Colorado Springs this Saturday)

Yeah, just maintaining our energy, maintaining our tempo and our style of play and not letting in any shift in intensity and energy. I think it's important on these away trips to take care of the body and just make sure the intensity is there, and I think just immediately switching that mindset to, 'We have a job to do in Colorado. We're going there for one thing and one thing only.'

Goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega

(On the team's performance)

I think it's a really tough pill to swallow to tie the game in that fashion. I think we put ourselves in a really good position and we weren't able to close out the game, so I'm personally very disappointed. I know we still have three finals to play, so it's just on to the next one, and we need to get three wins out of the next three games.

