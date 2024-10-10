New Mexico United Falls to Phoenix Rising by a 1-2 Score

October 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United fell by a 1-2 final score to Phoenix Rising FC on Wednesday night, courtesy of two goals within sixteen minutes surrounding halftime. New Mexico could have clinched the top seed in the USL Championship Western Conference with a victory, but will need to wait until at least Saturday to accomplish the feat.

New Mexico scored first in this one, courtesy of a penalty drawn by Mukwelle Akale in the 28th minute. Talen Maples sent Phoenix goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo the wrong way for a 1-0 lead. Just before halftime, Rising would equalize, as Nannan Houssou was judged to have committed a foul in the box, earning Phoenix a penalty of their own. Tomas Angel sent Tambakis in the wrong direction for a first half stoppage time goal to equalize.

In the second half, Phoenix earned their winner courtesy of some uneven play at the back. A curling ball dragged Tambakis off of his line, and when he didn't reach it, had him scrambling backwards. The subsequent ball put across was mishandled by Tambakis, and leaked out for a powerful shot that Charlie Dennis redirected into the upper netting for a lead that Rising would not relinquish.

United travel to FC Tulsa on Saturday, aiming to claim the top spot in the West with a victory.

