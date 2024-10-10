LouCity Launches 'Relief for the Rowdies' Fundraiser in Hurricane Milton's Wake

October 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Following Saturday's game between Louisville City FC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies, the visiting team will return home to face damage from a record storm in its community.

LouCity's aiming to help with a "Relief for the Rowdies" fundraiser running now through Sunday. The club will match up to $10,000 in total donations to aid Tampa Bay's organization as it rebuilds in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

Fans can visit LouCity.com/relief to donate. Those who contribute $100 or more will be automatically entered for a chance to win a team-signed LouCity jersey.

"Tampa Bay has transformed into a rival of ours over the years - not due to any sort of proximity but rather mutual respect between two quality clubs," said LouCity's president, James O'Connor. "As the Rowdies recover from Hurricane Milton, we encourage the community to join us in making a contribution to their organization. Every little bit helps, and we continue to keep the Tampa bay community and surrounding areas in our thoughts and prayers."

LouCity and the Rowdies have met 15 times since Tampa Bay joined the USL Championship back in 2017 - four times in the playoffs - and only one of those contests was decided by more than a single goal.

Tampa Bay's squad evacuated from St. Petersburg to Fort Lauderdale earlier this week and will travel from there for Saturday's next meeting, a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Lynn Family Stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m. for a pregame rally towel giveaway and $2 happy hour. After the final whistle, LouCity's team will lift the USL Championship Players' Shield - awarded for the regular season title - followed by a postgame fireworks show.

Tickets to Saturday's game are available at LouCity.com, via SeatGeek or by calling (502) LOU-CITY.

