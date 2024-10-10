Republic FC Draws Monterey Bay F.C.

October 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Playing its second game in five days, Republic FC earned its fifth straight unbeaten result at home with a 2-2 draw against Monterey Bay F.C. on Wednesday night. The two clubs traded goals in each half to split the points with Nick Ross setting a new career high, and Kieran Phillips got on the scoresheet for the seventh straight game.

The visitors got the first shot on goal by either side in the 11th minute as a header clearance fell to Mobi Fehr. He put a shot on frame from the top of the 18-yard box, but Danny Vitiello was there to make the diving stop - his 300th career USL Championship regular season save.

Republic FC opened the scoring in the 15th minute when Aldair Sanchez sent a cross into the box and Kieran Phillips rose above his defender to flick it on for Cristian Parano on the back post. Parano has now scored two goals this season, both against Monterey Bay F.C. The assist was Phillips' third of the year, and extends his scoring contribution streak to seven games.

Monterey Bay would equalize in the 21st minute as Xavi Gnaulati found enough space to send in a left-footed shot from distance. It was the first goal allowed by Republic FC at home in 428 minutes.

Republic FC pulled ahead again in the 79th as Trevor Amann pushed a pocket pass to Russell Cicerone who laid off a backheel for Nick Ross. The Scotsman smashed home a shot from the top of the 18-yard box. The score was his fourth goal of the year, capping off a career season that has already seen a new personal best for assists.

But with time ticking down, Monterey Bay F.C. would find the back of the net one more time as Morey Doner collected the ball inside the 18-yard box and sent in a shot on the ground.

The point earned tonight moves Republic FC back into second place in the Western Conference table and within striking distance of clinching a home playoff match this weekend.

The club is back in action on Saturday with a road contest against Memphis 901 FC. Kickoff from AutoZone Park in Memphis, Tennessee is at 5:00 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on Antenna TV 40.2, as well as streaming on FOX40.com and ESPN+.

Game Notes & Milestones

Cristian Parano - 1 goal, 96% passing

Nick Ross - 1 goal, has set a new career for single-season goals (4)

Danny Vitiello - Surpassed 300 USL Championship regular season saves

Kieran Phillips - 1 assist, has scored or assisted in the last 7 games (4 goals, 3 assists)

Sacramento Republic FC 2 - 2 Monterey Bay F.C.

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

October 9, 2024

Scoring Summary: SAC - Cristian Parano (Kieran Phillips) 15', Nick Ross (Russell Cicerone) 79'; MB - Xavi Gnaulati (Adrian Rebollar) 21', Morey Doner (Kai Greene) 90'+

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Nick Ross (caution) 68', Russell Cicerone (caution) 89', Harvey Neville (caution) 90'+; MB - Walmer Martinez (caution) 90'+

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Lee Desmond (C), Conor Donovan, Jared Timmer, Aldair Sanchez (Damia Viader 40'), Jack Gurr (Harvey Neville 58'), Justin Portillo, Nick Ross, Russell Cicerone (Blake Willey 89'), Cristian Parano (Luis Felipe 66'), Kieran Phillips (Trevor Amann 66')

Unused substitutes: Jared Mazzola, Rafael Jauregui, Da'vian Kimbrough

Stats: Shots: 14, Shots on Goal: 5, Saves: 3, Fouls: 14, Corner Kicks: 11, Offsides: 1

Monterey Bay F.C.: Carlos Herrera, Carlos Guzman, Alex Lara, Kai Greene (C), Morey Doner, Pierce Gallaway (Miguel Guerrero 77'), Mobi Fehr (Max Glasser 83'), Xavi Gnaulati (Diego Gutierrez 70')i, Adrian Rebollar (Jerry Ayon 70'), Walmer Martinez, Michael Gonzalez (Anthony Orendain 83')

Unused Substitutes: Antony Siaha, Ryan Dieter

Stats: Shots: 8, Shots on Goal: 5, Saves: 3, Fouls: 17, Corner Kicks: 2, Offsides: 4

