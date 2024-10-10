El Paso Locomotive FC Rally from Behind to Lift Copa Tejas

October 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - Wednesday night saw El Paso Locomotive FC lift its second ever Copa Tejas after rallying from behind to equalize in the final minutes of the match against bitter rivals San Antonio FC.

After a dominant Locomotive first half in which the Locos registered six shots on target and gave up none, El Paso found itself in a difficult situation after going down 2-0 in the second half.

It would take a Kendall Burks own goal in the 83 ¬Â² to bring the Locos back into the fight and a screamer from the top of the box from El Paso's Miles Lyons in the 88 ¬Â² would send Southwest University Park into a frenzy, a nice gift for the defender who celebrated his 22nd birthday the day before.

The final minutes of the match were intense as the Locos fought to get the winner, but the game ultimately ended in a draw to keep the Locos in playoff contention.

NOTES

Tonight was the first time El Paso lifted the Copa Tejas since 2021.

It was the first time this season that the Locos managed to grab points after trailing two goals down.

With his equalizer, Miles Lyons scored his first goal of the season.

FORECAST: 82ºF, clear skies

ATTENDANCE: N/A

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - Kendall Burks (Own Goal) 83 ¬Â², Miles Lyons 88 ¬Â²

SA - Jake LaCava (Rece Buckmaster) 53 ¬Â², Luis Solignac (Luke Haakenson) 63 ¬Â²

LINEUPS

ELP - (3-4-3) Ramon Pasquel, Ricky Ruiz, Tony Alfaro, Wahab Ackwei, Arturo Ortiz-C, Lucas Stauffer (Miles Lyons 70 ¬Â²), Javier Nevarez (Malik McLemore 84 ¬Â²), Robert Coronado, Eric Calvillo (Tumi Moshobane 70 ¬Â²), Amaury Escoto, Amando Moreno (Joaquin Rivas 70 ¬Â²)

Subs Not Used: Javier Garcia, Yuma, Bolu Akinyode

SA - (3-5-2) Pablo Sisniega, Carter Manley, Mitchell Taintor-C, Kendall Burks, Omar Grey (Sofian Djeffal 58 ¬Â²), Rece Buckmaster, Luke Haakenson, Jorge Hernandez, Kevon Lambert, Juan Agudelo (Jake LaCava 21 ¬Â²), Luis Solignac

Subs Not Used: Richard Sanchez, Richard Windbichler, Jesus Brigido, Hugo Mbongue, Machop Chol

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Robert Coronado (Yellow) 65 ¬Â²

SA - Jorge Hernandez (Yellow) 16 ¬Â², Mitchell Taintor (Yellow) 67 ¬Â², Sofian Djeffal (Yellow) 77 ¬Â², Kevon Lambert (Yellow) 90+3 ¬Â²

MATCH STATS: ELP | SA

GOALS: 2|2

ASSISTS: 0|2

POSSESSION: 64|36

SHOTS: 22|11

SHOTS ON GOAL: 12|4

SAVES: 2|11

FOULS: 6|17

OFFSIDES: 0|6

CORNERS: 15|3

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC return to Southwest University Park next Wednesday, October 16 looking for the season sweep against Orange County SC and the final fireworks show taking place after the match! Gates open at 6 p.m. MT and the contest - available to watch on ESPN+, KVIA.com and the KVIA News App - is scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. MT! Tickets can be purchased online at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.