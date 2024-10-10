Join Phoenix Rising FC & Arizona Sustainability Alliance for Tree Planting Events

October 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising FC is proud to partner with the Arizona Sustainability Alliance and Creighton Elementary School District in their mission to increase shade canopy and improve urban forestry in our community. As part of this effort, we invite all Phoenix Rising fans to join members of our staff and volunteer at two upcoming tree planting events. Let's come together to create a greener future for our schools and neighborhoods!

These tree plantings will beautify the school grounds, expand tree canopy cover, and improve air quality in some of Phoenix's most underserved areas. Volunteering with AZSA is a great way to give back to the community while learning about the environmental and social impact of urban forestry.

Check out the details below and register to volunteer!

Event 1: Gateway Elementary Tree Planting

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Time: 07:30-11:30 a.m.

Location: Gateway Elementary, 1100 N 35th St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Help us plant 31 trees at Gateway Elementary! Volunteers will receive training and tools on-site. This is a fun opportunity to learn about tree planting and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow volunteers. Phoenix Rising FC staff will be in attendance, and we encourage our fans to join us!

Event 2: Loma Linda Elementary Tree Planting

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Time: 07:00-11:00 a.m.

Location: Loma Linda Elementary, 2002 E Clarendon Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Join us as we plant 22 trees at Loma Linda Elementary! This event will help create a greener, healthier space for the school community. Volunteers will be guided through the process and provided with all necessary tools and supplies. Phoenix Rising FC staff will be there, and we hope to see many of our fans volunteering alongside us.

How to Participate

Step 1: Register for the event by clicking on the Sign-Up link for each location.

Step 2: During the registration process, sign the digital volunteer agreement.

For volunteers under 18, a parent or legal guardian must download and sign the AZSA youth waiver, then email it to volunteer@azsustainabilityalliance.com.

Volunteers under 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Step 3: Watch the Tree Planting Training and Safety Video to be prepared for the event.

Step 4: Show up on the event day with your energy, ready to make a difference!

Event Logistics

What to Wear: Long sleeves, pants, closed-toed shoes or boots, and a hat. Be prepared to get dirty!

What to Bring: A reusable water bottle. Gloves, water, snacks, and sunscreen will be provided, but you can bring your own as well.

Parking Instructions: Please follow the parking signs provided by AZSA. Specific maps and parking details will be shared with volunteers after registration.

Why Tree Planting Matters

Increasing tree canopy cover benefits the community in numerous ways. It improves air quality, reduces asthma rates, provides much-needed shade, and enhances mental health. However, schools in lower-income areas often have fewer trees, contributing to social inequities. By volunteering at these events, you'll help address this disparity and create a better environment for students and the local community.

These tree plantings are not only about beautifying the space but also about educating young people on environmental stewardship. Together, we can support a more sustainable and equitable future!

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.