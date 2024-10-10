Switchbacks Fall on the Road against Orange County SC

October 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC) Colorado Springs Switchbacks midfielder Aidan Rocha(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

Colorado Springs, CO - Switchbacks traveled to the west coast and went head to head against Orange County SC, ending with a final score of 2-0.

Throughout the first half, the boys in cyan had a total of 142 accurate passes, won two corners, won five tackles, had two interceptions, and held a passing accuracy of 80.2%.

In the 32', Orange County players headed quickly into the box crossing over the ball. With multiple Switchbacks players trying to clear the ball away from the goal, it ricocheted off #80 Speedy Williams foot and went to the back of the net.

Only a few minutes away from halftime, #20 Justin Dhillon was given his second yellow card of the night due to a reckless offense foul, resulting in a red card, leaving the Switchbacks down a man.

With a new strategy in mind, the Switchbacks made three interceptions, won four tackles, had 83 passes in the final third, and held a passing accuracy of 85.8% in the second half of the match.

In the last final minute of the match, Orange County player #9 Ethan Zubak went full steam towards the net, but #1 Christian Herrera came out to challenge him. Zubak went around Herrera's tackle sending the ball past the goal line, solidifying the final score 2-0. Even with the Switchbacks not earning the win on the road, from other USL Championship team results, the Switchbacks were able to clinch a playoff spot.

Mark your calendar for October 12th as the team returns home to battle San Antonio FC for our Fan Appreciation Night. For tickets to that match, and all others, head HERE.

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera: (1) OC: Colin Shutler: (1)

Goals: OC: Williams (Own Goal) (32'), Zubak (A: Casiple) (90+5')

Disciplines: COS: YC: Dhillon (19'), Rocha (30'), Dhillon (44') (RC), Tejada (47'), Pierre (78'), Santos (84') OC:YC: Partida (27')

Images from this story

