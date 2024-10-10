Switchbacks Fall on the Road against Orange County SC
October 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - Switchbacks traveled to the west coast and went head to head against Orange County SC, ending with a final score of 2-0.
Throughout the first half, the boys in cyan had a total of 142 accurate passes, won two corners, won five tackles, had two interceptions, and held a passing accuracy of 80.2%.
In the 32', Orange County players headed quickly into the box crossing over the ball. With multiple Switchbacks players trying to clear the ball away from the goal, it ricocheted off #80 Speedy Williams foot and went to the back of the net.
Only a few minutes away from halftime, #20 Justin Dhillon was given his second yellow card of the night due to a reckless offense foul, resulting in a red card, leaving the Switchbacks down a man.
With a new strategy in mind, the Switchbacks made three interceptions, won four tackles, had 83 passes in the final third, and held a passing accuracy of 85.8% in the second half of the match.
In the last final minute of the match, Orange County player #9 Ethan Zubak went full steam towards the net, but #1 Christian Herrera came out to challenge him. Zubak went around Herrera's tackle sending the ball past the goal line, solidifying the final score 2-0. Even with the Switchbacks not earning the win on the road, from other USL Championship team results, the Switchbacks were able to clinch a playoff spot.
Mark your calendar for October 12th as the team returns home to battle San Antonio FC for our Fan Appreciation Night. For tickets to that match, and all others, head HERE.
Match Statistics:
Saves: COS: Christian Herrera: (1) OC: Colin Shutler: (1)
Goals: OC: Williams (Own Goal) (32'), Zubak (A: Casiple) (90+5')
Disciplines: COS: YC: Dhillon (19'), Rocha (30'), Dhillon (44') (RC), Tejada (47'), Pierre (78'), Santos (84') OC:YC: Partida (27')
Images from this story
|
Colorado Springs Switchbacks midfielder Aidan Rocha
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 10, 2024
- Orange County SC Stays Four Points Clear of the Playoff Line in 2-0 Victory over Colorado Springs - Orange County SC
- Monterey Bay Scores in Stoppage Time to Secure a Point in Sacramento - Monterey Bay FC
- Republic FC Draws Monterey Bay F.C. - Sacramento Republic FC
- Switchbacks Fall on the Road against Orange County SC - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- San Antonio FC Draws El Paso Locomotive FC 2-2 - San Antonio FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Rally from Behind to Lift Copa Tejas - El Paso Locomotive FC
- New Mexico United Falls to Phoenix Rising by a 1-2 Score - New Mexico United
- Rising Takes Three in Rivalry Match - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Stories
- Switchbacks Fall on the Road against Orange County SC
- Switchbacks FC Player Tyreek Magee Called up for International Play
- Switchbacks II Announce Partnership with Forge Fitness
- Switchbacks FC Players Jairo Henriquez, Stevie Echevarria, Ronaldo Damus and Duke Lacroix Called up for International Play
- Switchbacks Preview in the Playoffs