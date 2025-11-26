Chris Hegardt Returns to Ignite the Midfield for OCSC in 2026

Published on November 26, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC is excited to welcome back Chris Hegardt, the San Diego-born midfielder who has quickly become the energetic heart of the OCSC. Heading into his second full season with OCSC, Hegardt's return brings continuity, creativity, and passion to the center of the park.

Hegardt, a San Diego native, first came to Orange County on loan in mid-2024 from Norwegian side Stabæk and impressed right away. During that loan spell, he made 16 appearances, tallying 1 goal and 2 assists.

In January 2025, OCSC made his move permanent, recognizing the spark he brings both on and off the field.

In the 2025 USL Championship season, Hegardt was a key creative force. He notched 3 goals and 8 assists.

He also earned Player of the Week honors in Week 32, after a dazzling performance against New Mexico United in which he recorded three assists, made 4 duels won, completed five long passes, and returned 12 clearances.

Beyond his final third contributions, he showed work rate defensively, helping to spring attacks while still contributing to defensive recoveries. In his 2024 loan stint, he won 9 tackles at an 81.8% success rate and claimed 57 duels overall.

Hegardt's path to Irvine is rooted in a diverse and resilient career. After his youth in San Diego (including time with San Diego Surf and LA Galaxy academies), he moved into the Seattle Sounders Academy, eventually making his professional debut with Tacoma Defiance.

He then played collegiately at Georgetown University before signing with Charlotte FC and spending time on loan with Charlotte Independence in USL League One, and with Loudoun United in the Championship.

Hegardt isn't just a midfielder who racks up stats; he's a catalyst. His energy, vision, and willingness to drive the game make him central to OCSC's identity. He can unlock defenses, but he also presses, recovers, and leads by example. With another full season, he can continue building on his influence and help Orange County push toward bigger goals.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.