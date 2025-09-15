Oakland Roots Announces Date Change for Hartford Home Match Now Scheduled for Tuesday, October 7

Oakland Roots SC's October 4th home match against Hartford Athletic has been rescheduled to Tuesday, October 7th at 7:00 PM PT.

The change was made to accommodate Hartford Athletic's participation in the Jägermeister Cup Final, which was announced last week for October 4th.

All tickets for the originally scheduled match on October 4th will automatically transfer to the new date of Tuesday, October 7th at 7:00 PM PT.

How to access your tickets: Tickets can be found and scanned directly from the Oakland Roots mobile app.

If you cannot attend: Ticket holders who are unable to make the new date can move their tickets to our October 25th match or receive a credit toward a future match.

Need help? For any ticket-related questions, please reach out to us at tickets@rootssc.com or call (510) 488-1144 and a member of our team will assist you.

The Third Kit launch is still on schedule - with the exclusive SFMOMA event on October 2nd and the on-field debut + fan release at the Coliseum on October 7th.

We can't wait to welcome you to the Oakland Coliseum on October 7th with special performances from Richie Rich and Mac Maze, while also celebrating Youth Soccer Night and the launch of our Third Kit with SFMOMA and Muzae Sesay.







