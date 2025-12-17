Miami FC Signs League One Defender Preston Kilwien

Published on December 17, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of defender Preston Kilwien for the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Kilwien was a member of Texoma FC's inaugural squad as they kicked off their first League One season in 2025. The Texan native also played two seasons at South Georgia Tormenta FC in 2023 and 2024, recording four assists in his time there.

"I am very happy and excited to join Miami FC for this upcoming season! After talking with the staff and hearing their goals for this year and their long-term vision, it immediately felt like the perfect fit for me and my family," said Kilwien. "Miami has already been home for us, and being able to play here is something truly special. I can't wait to meet everyone and fight for a championship for this beautiful city. Vamos Miami!"

Kilwien is no stranger to the USL Championship side. Prior to his League One stint, the defender played four seasons in the USL Championship. He played for the New York Redbulls II in 2019 and 2020. His latter two seasons were with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Charleston Battery.

On the collegiate side, Kilwien attended Florida Gulf Coast University, winning two ASUN Conference titles and being named ASUN Conference Defensive Player of the Year during his senior year.

Having accrued over 10,000 professional career minutes and made over 150 professional appearances, Kilwien will prove to be a key player on Miami's backline as they enter the 2026 season.

