New Mexico United Re-Signs Midfielder Gedion Zelalem

Published on January 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Albuquerque, N.M. - New Mexico United today announced the re-signing of midfielder Gedion Zelalem, who will return to the Black & Yellow following an impactful 2025 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Since joining United in February 2025, Zelalem has emerged as a key figure in the club's midfield. The 28-year-old appeared in 25 matches, making 20 starts and logging 1,671 minutes.

Wearing No. 6, the Berlin, Germany native brought valuable experience from top European leagues and Major League Soccer, helping anchor United's midfield throughout the campaign.

Zelalem began his professional career in the Arsenal FC system, where he spent six seasons and made senior appearances in the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup. He later featured for Rangers FC in Scotland, Sporting Kansas City, New York City FC, and FC Den Bosch in the Netherlands.

Across his professional career, Zelalem has appeared in more than 210 matches, accumulating over 13,000 minutes played. His honors include two English FA Cup titles with Arsenal, an MLS Cup and Campeones Cup with New York City FC, league championships in Scotland and the Netherlands, and appearances in both the UEFA Champions League and CONCACAF Champions League.

At the international level, Zelalem has represented both Germany and the United States at the youth level, earning more than 25 combined appearances, including two FIFA Under-20 World Cup tournaments with the U.S. Men's National Team.

With Zelalem back in Black & Yellow, New Mexico United reinforces the foundation of its midfield entering the 2026 campaign.







