New Mexico United Signs Trio of Players to Academy Contract Signings

Published on March 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United announced today that three New Mexicans from the United Academy- forward Grady Gilchrist, defender Kyle Hofmann, and goalkeeper Taren Wente- have signed USL Academy contracts for the 2026 USL Championship season. These signings are pending league and federation approval.

With USL Academy contracts, players can train and play with the First Team while keeping their college eligibility. Gilchrist, Hofmann, and Wente earned this chance through their strong performances and growth in the United Academy.

All three have already joined First Team training and played in preseason matches as they prepare for Saturday's season opener against Oakland Roots SC.

"Academy contracts provide a meaningful and real opportunity for our academy players to get experience in a professional environment. We couldn't be more excited to create this path for our very own," said Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "Grady, Kyle and Taren have shown that they can compete not only at our Academy level but also at our First Team environment, they all are very deserving of this opportunity."

Gilchrist is a 19-year-old Albuquerque Native. He played high school soccer at Albuquerque High School and for New Mexico Rush at the club level.

Hofmann is an 18-year-old from Sandia Park, New Mexico. The defender attended East Mountain High School and returned home after a few years with Barca Residency Academy.

Wente is a 18-year-old goalkeeper from Albuquerque, New Mexico. He played high school soccer at El Dorado High School and competed at the club level with Rio Rapids Soccer Club.

"Our club is devoted to creating opportunities for New Mexicans, and these three Academy players have shown remarkable growth and resilience during preseason," said Academy Head Coach David Estrada. "This milestone represents a meaningful step in their development, and we're incredibly proud of each of these young men."

With their USL Academy contracts, Gilchrist, Hofmann, and Wente are available to play in Academy matches and tournaments, and they can also play for the First Team in USL Championship games. Like all Academy players, the club will cover their equipment, training, and travel costs. These players are among the top young talents in New Mexico and help inspire the next generation of players across the state.







