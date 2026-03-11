Brooklyn FC Men's Historic Start and First Road Trip: Midweek Update

After months - or even years - of anticipation, the Brooklyn FC Men officially made their USL Championship debut last weekend, and they did it the Brooklyn way, grinding out a 1-0 win over Indy Eleven.

Here is everything you need to know about the historic opening week and what's coming up next.

The Recap: Three Points and a Clean Sheet

On Sunday, March 8, the Boardwalk was buzzing as Brooklyn FC hosted Indy Eleven for their inaugural match at Maimonides Park. In front of a raucous home crowd, the team delivered a performance that set the tone for the season.

Final Score: Brooklyn FC 1-0 Indy Eleven

The Hero: Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. cemented his place in club history, scoring the first-ever goal for the men's side in the 26th minute.

The Wall: Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich, on loan from MLS side Minnesota United FC, stood tall for 90 minutes, making four saves to secure a clean sheet in his Brooklyn debut.

The win is early proof that Brooklyn FC isn't approaching its inaugural season as a building year. We're here to compete from Day One.

ICYMI: Building the Foundation

It was a busy week for General Manager Brian McBride and Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc as they finalized the squad and staff ahead of the the 2026 opener.

Roster Moves: The club announced several players in the days leading up to the first match, including 20-year-old English defender Callum Frogson, out of the University of North Carolina, and midfielders CJ Olney Jr. (on loan from Philadelphia Union) and Malik Pinto (former FC Cincinnati).

Coaching Staff Finalized: The club officially introduced the full sporting staff, including assistant coaches Nenad Babic and Yannick Diese, who will be instrumental in helping LeBlanc throughout the USL season.

Next Up: Detroit City FC

The schedule doesn't slow down. Brooklyn FC hits the road for the first time this week, traveling to the Motown to take on Detroit City FC.

The match is Saturday, March 14, at Keyworth Stadium. Kick off is at 4:00 PM. The game will be nationally televised on TUDN (Spanish) and available to stream on ESPN+.

A tough opponent: Saturday's trip to Detroit will be a massive test. The match is DCFC's home opener, elevating the hype for Le Rouge supporters at Keyworth Stadium, already known for having one of the most intense atmospheres in American soccer.

If BKFC can pull off a result in the Motor City, the rest of the league will definitely take notice.

Returning Home March 21

After Detroit, Brooklyn FC Men return to Maimonides Park on Saturday, March 21, to host tristate rivals Hartford Athletic. Kick off is at 7:00 PM.

