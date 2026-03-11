Brooklyn FC Men's Historic Start and First Road Trip: Midweek Update
Published on March 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
After months - or even years - of anticipation, the Brooklyn FC Men officially made their USL Championship debut last weekend, and they did it the Brooklyn way, grinding out a 1-0 win over Indy Eleven.
Here is everything you need to know about the historic opening week and what's coming up next.
The Recap: Three Points and a Clean Sheet
On Sunday, March 8, the Boardwalk was buzzing as Brooklyn FC hosted Indy Eleven for their inaugural match at Maimonides Park. In front of a raucous home crowd, the team delivered a performance that set the tone for the season.
Final Score: Brooklyn FC 1-0 Indy Eleven
The Hero: Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. cemented his place in club history, scoring the first-ever goal for the men's side in the 26th minute.
The Wall: Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich, on loan from MLS side Minnesota United FC, stood tall for 90 minutes, making four saves to secure a clean sheet in his Brooklyn debut.
The win is early proof that Brooklyn FC isn't approaching its inaugural season as a building year. We're here to compete from Day One.
ICYMI: Building the Foundation
It was a busy week for General Manager Brian McBride and Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc as they finalized the squad and staff ahead of the the 2026 opener.
Roster Moves: The club announced several players in the days leading up to the first match, including 20-year-old English defender Callum Frogson, out of the University of North Carolina, and midfielders CJ Olney Jr. (on loan from Philadelphia Union) and Malik Pinto (former FC Cincinnati).
Coaching Staff Finalized: The club officially introduced the full sporting staff, including assistant coaches Nenad Babic and Yannick Diese, who will be instrumental in helping LeBlanc throughout the USL season.
Get more news...
Next Up: Detroit City FC
The schedule doesn't slow down. Brooklyn FC hits the road for the first time this week, traveling to the Motown to take on Detroit City FC.
The match is Saturday, March 14, at Keyworth Stadium. Kick off is at 4:00 PM. The game will be nationally televised on TUDN (Spanish) and available to stream on ESPN+.
A tough opponent: Saturday's trip to Detroit will be a massive test. The match is DCFC's home opener, elevating the hype for Le Rouge supporters at Keyworth Stadium, already known for having one of the most intense atmospheres in American soccer.
If BKFC can pull off a result in the Motor City, the rest of the league will definitely take notice.
Returning Home March 21
After Detroit, Brooklyn FC Men return to Maimonides Park on Saturday, March 21, to host tristate rivals Hartford Athletic. Kick off is at 7:00 PM.
Get your tickets now via Seatgeek.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 11, 2026
- Brooklyn FC Men's Historic Start and First Road Trip: Midweek Update - Brooklyn FC
- Academy Player Jackson Montero Joins Republic FC's First Team on USL Academy Contract - Sacramento Republic FC
- Hartford Athletic Walk Away with One Point - Hartford Athletic
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville: March 14, 2026 - Rhode Island FC
- Meet the 2026 Recipient of the Black Excellence Scholarship - Sacramento Republic FC
- FC Tulsa Strengthens Goalkeeper Corps with Signing of Dane Jacomen - FC Tulsa
- Loudoun United FC Announces VEG ER for Pets as Official Partner - Loudoun United FC
- New Mexico United Signs Trio of Players to Academy Contract Signings - New Mexico United
- Rhode Island FC Renews Partnership with Cumulus as Official Radio Broadcast Partner - Rhode Island FC
- Locomotive Defender Noah Dollenmayer Called up to Dominican Republic National Team - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Match Preview: Hartford Athletic at Birmingham Legion FC - Hartford Athletic
- Leo Fernandes Embracing New Role as Rowdies Head Scout - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brooklyn FC Stories
- Brooklyn FC Men's Historic Start and First Road Trip: Midweek Update
- Juan Carlos Obregón Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
- This Is About Brooklyn. this Community Deserves a Team They Can be Proud Of.
- Brooklyn Wins Historic First-Ever Men's Match 1-0 over Indy Eleven
- Kickoff in Coney Island: Your Match Day Guide for Brooklyn FC Men vs. Indy Eleven