USL Launches Division One & Promotion/Relegation

March 19, 2025

TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League (USL) announced plans to launch a new Division One league in 2028, a pivotal step in its vision to establish a fully integrated three-tier professional system. As defined by U.S. Soccer Federation sanctioning standards, Division One is the highest level of professional soccer in the United States. With the USL Championship (Division Two) and USL League One (Division Three) already providing a strong foundation for player development and competition, the addition of a Division One league completes the structure. All three leagues will be interconnected through a structured promotion and relegation system, where more matches matter, rewarding performance and unlocking new opportunities for clubs, players, and fans.

1. Since its launch in 2013, Indy Eleven has always strived to compete at the highest level of professional soccer in the United States. This now provides Indy Eleven the opportunity to play at the top tier, the highest level of soccer in the world.

2. Indy Eleven has continually met minimum criteria for U.S. Soccer Federation Division One, except for stadium capacity (which will be a minimum of 15,000 by 2028). This is why the team has worked expeditiously on the pursuit of a 20,000+ stadium.

3. Division One is the top tier of American soccer, including Major League Soccer (MLS).

The USL also announced that a supermajority of club owners voted to implement a promotion and relegation system, marking a groundbreaking decision that will reshape the future of professional soccer in the United States.

The USL becomes the first professional sports league in the U.S. to adopt this global model, creating an interconnected three-tiered men's professional soccer system, where teams earn promotion to a higher division or face relegation to a lower division based on their performance during the season. With this historic step, the USL aligns with the world's top leagues-including the English Premier League (England), La Liga (Spain), Bundesliga (Germany), Serie A (Italy), and Ligue 1 (France)-where promotion and relegation raises the stakes of every match, drives fan engagement, and elevates the overall competition of the game.

"A new chapter in American soccer begins. The decision by our owners to approve and move forward with this bold direction is a testament to their commitment to the long-term growth of soccer in the United States," said Alec Papadakis, CEO of the United Soccer League. "This is a significant milestone for the USL and highlights our shared vision with our team ownership to build a league that not only provides top-tier competition but also champions community engagement. Now, just as it is in the global game, more communities in America can aspire to compete at the highest level of soccer. It's time."

"Promotion and relegation transforms the competitive landscape of American soccer," said Paul McDonough, President and Chief Soccer Officer of the USL. "With the 2026 World Cup and other major international events approaching, we have a unique opportunity to build on that momentum and create a sustainable future for the sport in the U.S. Fans and stakeholders have been clear-they want something different. They're drawn to the intensity of high-stakes competition, where more matches have real consequences-just like we see in European leagues. This shift challenges the status quo and brings a level of excitement and relevance that can elevate the game across the country."

The USL is rolling out this transformative system with a structured timeline and strategic planning. More details will be shared in the coming months as the league works closely with clubs, partners, and stakeholders to implement this historic change. For updates, please visit uslsoccer.com.

