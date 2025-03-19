El Paso Locomotive FC Start U.S. Open Cup Play against Harpos FC

March 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - After back-to-back draws to open their 2025 USL Championship campaign, El Paso Locomotive FC begin U.S. Open Cup play by welcoming Harpos FC to Southwest University Park for its First Round clash.

Watch: U.S. Soccer YouTube Channel

Tickets: eplocomotivefc.com/tickets

KEY STORYLINES

In a wild eight-goal thriller at Southwest University Park, El Paso Locomotive FC played Phoenix Rising FC to an exciting 4-4 draw to remain unbeaten in USL Championship play this season. A spectacular bicycle kick from Amando Moreno was the highlight for Los Locos who scored four goals for the first time since another 4-4 draw against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC back on August 12, 2022. Beto Avila recorded his first goal and assist for the club while Gabi Torres scored against his former squad.

Locomotive currently have two players out on international duty in the current window. Jahmali Waite is with Jamaica for their CONCACAF Gold Cup Qualifiers against Saint Vincent and the Grenadines while Noah Dollenmayer is with the Dominican Republic for a pair of friendlies against Puerto Rico.

After last week's draw with Phoenix Rising FC, Los Locos had three players get recognized on the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 2. Gabi Torres and Beto Avila each earned starting spots while Amando Moreno was chosen as the Player of the Week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Amando Moreno: Already halfway to his goal total from last season, Moreno has been on fire to start his 2025 campaign with three goals on the year, the most in the league. He stunned fans with a thrilling bicycle kick to complete his brace in the 53rd minute which served as the highlight of the match for Los Locos. This is Locomotive's first POTW award since Moreno scored his last brace back on May 24, 2024 against Charleston Battery.

"I'm extremely happy to have scored two goals at home," Moreno said, "and I'll keep working to have more nights like these. It's only the beginning, and I have so much faith in my team that we will only get better. I'll keep playing my part to help my team get to the top."

F Beto Avila: Avila has fit in nicely with El Paso's attack in his first two games with the club. He opened the scoring for the Locos on Saturday with a volley into the back of the net six minutes in while also feeding Gabi Torres on his goal to start the second half.

"I was happy to chip in a goal and assist to get the offense going this season," Avila said. "It's just the beginning, and there's definitely more to come."

D Gabi Torres: In his first start for Locomotive, Torres chipped in a stellar performance against his former club. He finished with a team-high four interceptions while also finishing off a cross from Avila in the 47th minute for his first Locomotive goal and first USL goal since 2023 which

ironically came against El Paso.

"I feel grateful for the recognition and for the opportunity to represent Locomotive," Torres said. "It was special playing against Phoenix. I have a lot of friends and great admiration for the people working there."

OPPONENT INFO: Harpos FC

This is the first ever match between these two clubs. El Paso Locomotive FC is looking for its first U.S. Open Cup victory in franchise history. This is the first U.S. Open Cup match the club has hosted since its inaugural season.

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Harpos FC plays in the United States Adult Soccer Association. Since 2008, they have won 31 trophies across various amateur and semi-professional tournaments. They have twice made it to the Second Round of the U.S. Open Cup, once in 2015, defeating the BYU Cougars in penalties, and again in 2016, defeating Alberquerque Sol FC. Both years, they fell to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the following round.

RECENT LOCOMOTIVE QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on result from Matchday 2: "It's on us. We have to defend better. We scored four goals, but when you do that at home, you should win. That's something we need to fix and quickly. If we want to be a team that goes to playoffs, we have to be a better team defensively especially at home. We need to improve in that aspect."

Amando Moreno on bicycle kick goal against Phoenix: "You can ask any of our guys. It's something I always try to do in training. When I'm in the field, my mindset is that if it happens, it happens. I'm the kind of guy that likes to take chances. That's what I get paid to do. I feel way more confident than I did last year. This wasn't me trying to do too much. This year just feels different. The camaraderie that we have as a group is different."

Moreno on embracing leadership role this season: "Something I say to everyone in the huddle is that we need to enjoy this. There was so much tension last year, but this should be fun. It's a Saturday night, and people are coming to watch us. That's what people want to see. It's our job, but we're playing soccer. We can get more out of this if we relax and play our game. We have so much talent on this team. We're not going to be happy with today's result, but we're going to work to build this team as strong as possible."

