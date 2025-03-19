A Statement from Hartford Athletic Chairman Bruce Mandell on Promotion and Relegation

March 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Dear Hartford Athletic Fans,

Today marks a historic moment for American soccer. With the USL's announcement of its plan to adopt promotion and relegation, we stand on the verge of a transformative era, one that aligns perfectly with Hartford's vision for the game.

Since our club's inception, we've always believed in the potential of Hartford as a Tier 1 soccer community. The passion of our fans, the commitment of our partners, and the support of our city and state officials have laid the foundation for us to compete at the highest levels. Now, we have an opportunity to take the next step together.

Hartford is ranked as the 32nd largest media market in the country and the largest without a major professional men's team, proof of the untapped potential that exists here. We are a proven soccer city, hosting U.S. Men's and Women's National Team matches every year and drawing passionate crowds for both club and country.

Trinity Health Stadium continues to be an incredible home for our club and the sport. We regularly host sellout crowds for Hartford Athletic matches in addition to over 200 annual events with THS serving once again as a true community hub for soccer and beyond. With the capacity to expand to 15,000 seats, we have the infrastructure to match our ambition.

Achieving our goals will take all of us- fans, corporate partners, public officials and club staff and ownership-working together to elevate Hartford to new heights. We are an aspirational club in an aspirational city in an aspirational league. This is our moment to show that Hartford belongs at the top.

Thank you to everyone has already joined us on this journey. We would not be in this position without you. Now it's time to bring everyone else you know on board.

Bruce Mandell

Chairman, Hartford Athletic

