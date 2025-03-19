Detroit City FC Announces the Return of Midfielder Ryan Williams

DETROIT - Today, Detroit City Football Club announced the return of English midfielder Ryan Williams to a one-year contract. Williams is already with the squad in Detroit and is eligible for selection in Saturday's home opener at Keyworth Stadium against Birmingham Legion FC. Williams will wear #39 for Detroit City FC this season.

Williams joined Detroit City FC last season and worked his way into being a key member of the 2024 squad that finished third place in the USL Championship's Eastern Conference. He appeared in 23 matches and made 11 starts. Last season, Williams ranked top five on the Detroit City FC squad in pass accuracy (82.2%) and was the dedicated dead-ball specialist whenever he was on the field.

Born in Birkenhead, England, Williams has over a decade of experience in professional football. His career began at age 17 when he graduated from the youth academy of Chester City. He came through to the first team with other youngsters after the English League Two club was handed a transfer embargo during the 2008-09 season. He made his senior debut in January 2009 before suffering an unfortunate injury right before halftime on his debut.

Williams spent time in Welsh football from late 2009 to the middle of the 2012-13 season, appearing for Colwyn Bay, Llandudno (on loan), and Rhyl. He would be named in the Cymru Alliance Team of the Year twice, once with Llandudno and once with Rhyl.

In January 2013, Williams officially joined Morecambe FC of League Two, where he would make over 60 appearances over two-and-a-half years with the Shrimps. His success for Morecambe resulted in him signing a one-year contract with an option for Brentford FC, who was in the Championship then. Williams would only make one appearance for the Bees before departing the club.

From there, Williams would have stints at Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Premiership, Paysandu in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, and Tranmere Rovers in League Two.

Between those stops, Williams signed for Ottawa Fury of the North American Soccer League, who would join the USL Championship for their 2017 season. He made 20 appearances and scored five goals for Ottawa during the 2017 season. Williams was also named the Fans' Player of the Year in 2016. He would return to the USL Championship with Hartford Athletic in 2019.

