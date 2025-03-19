New Mexico United Announces Transfer Acquisition of Midfielder Ousman Jabang from CF Montréal

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is thrilled to announce the transfer acquisition of Ousman Jabang from Major League Soccer club CF Montréal. The 23-year old Jabang joins United following two seasons in Quebec, one of which included a season-long loan to USL Championship club Las Vegas Lights FC, where Jabang worked alongside former Lights, and current New Mexico United Head Coach Dennis Sanchez.

"'Ousman is a player that New Mexico United has been monitoring and have had interest in for a long time," said New Mexico United Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "When the opportunity to bring him in presented itself, we were quick to move, and are excited to have him here. He is a versatile, top-level midfielder, and we are confident that he will achieve big things in Black & Yellow."

Jabang grew up in Georgia, and played collegiate soccer at Mercer College, earning all-conference honors. Jabang played NPSL soccer with Georgia Revolution FC, before being selected 75th overall by CF Montréal in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. Jabang is eligible to play in this Saturday's home opener against El Paso Locomotive FC, and will be available for questions from the media at Thursday's weekly press availability.

