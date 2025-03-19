Lexington SC Blows by Southern Indiana FC 5-0 in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

March 19, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release









Lexington SC takes a bow after a dominating Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup win

(Lexington Sporting Club) Lexington SC takes a bow after a dominating Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup win(Lexington Sporting Club)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club secured a 5-0 win over Southern Indiana FC inside Lexington SC Stadium in the club's debut match in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

After a two-goal performance on the road, there was no delay in action with the first goal being rocketed into the back of the net by Cory Burke in just the 13th minute of play. The goal was Burke's first with the club, making his debut in the match. He was assisted by Alfredo Midence.

Things would go back and forth for much of the first half with a yellow card to Eliot Goldthorpe, but the Englishmen made up for it in the 42nd minute with the second goal of the night. The goal was unassisted.

"Eliot's been fantastic," Head Coach Terry Boss said. "He came in a touch late to preseason and it took him a little to get up and running - he's a guy that, as a staff, we're just constantly asking how do we get him on the field because he can beat you to the line, he can come inside, his ability to finish is fantastic. He's been a hard worker. He's a guy we're really thankful to have a part of the group."

Before long, the halftime period came and went with the Greens coming out with energy.

Proof of this energy was on display in the 46th minute as Midence secured the third LSC goal just one minute into the half.

The momentum didn't stop there, however, as, following in his teammate's footsteps, Lucas Stauffer launched a ball into the net, securing the fourth goal in the 53rd minute. The goal was the Kentucky native's first in Lexington.

Things would get chippy with a pair of cautions, but the Greens weren't done scoring as, wrapping up the game in a thrilling way, Braudilio Rodrigues joined in on the action, securing the team's fifth and final goal in the 80th minute.

The full-time whistle would bring about Lexington's advancement in the cup competition.

"It's special. It's the first year for us in the USL Championship as well and we've come in and we've set goals that we want," Goldthorpe said. "We want to win trophies this year. We don't want to be a team that's going to build for a couple of years and then wait to win stuff. We want to win right off the bat. I think we inspired fans tonight and we played really well."

Lexington SC controlled the possession in the match, holding onto the ball 82.3% of the time while also winning in expected goals with a 2.82-0.18 advantage.

Up next, the Greens stay on their home turf to face off against Indy Eleven, looking to secure back-to-back wins and stay undefeated in the USL Championship. The action kicks off at 7 p.m. ET from Lexington SC Stadium on Saturday, March 22.

POSTGAME QUOTE SHEET

Lexington SC vs. Southern Indiana FC // March 19, 2025 // Lexington SC Stadium

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Match 1

Head coach Terry Boss

On the result:

"We, as a group, are competing against our own standard, win, lose, or draw. We want to perform well, we want to inspire people, we want to inspire the fans. We started a touch on the slow side, but came into the game nicely. I got to give the guys a lot of credit for coming into this game with the right mentality."

On Eliot Goldthorpe:

"Eliot's been fantastic. He came in a touch late to preseason and it took him a little to get up and running - he's a guy that, as a staff, we're just constantly asking how do we get him on the field because he can beat you to the line, he can come inside, his ability to finish is fantastic. He's been a hard worker. He's a guy we're really thankful to have a part of the group."

On looking ahead to Indy Eleven:

"We made some rotations here in this midweek game to make sure we're fresh and ready to go for Indy. We've already started preparing for them and we're confident that we'll be able to put together a game plan that's going to ask them questions. They're a good team and we're excited about the game."

Eliot Goldthorpe

On scoring and assisting in the match:

"Obviously it's nice to get on the score sheet and help the boys out, but I think it's just a team performance there, I think we've really nailed what the gaffer is looking for, we had a fantastic display. Credit to Southern Indiana, they came out to play, but we were too good tonight and I think that showed with the result."

On winning the first U.S. Open Cup match in club history:

"It's special. It's the first year for us in the USL Championship as well and we've come in and we've set goals that we want. We want to win trophies this year. We don't want to be a team that's going to build for a couple of years and then wait to win stuff. We want to win right off the bat. I think we inspired fans tonight and we played really well."

Cory Burke

On winning the first U.S. Open Cup match in club history:

"That's the goal for me, for the coaching staff, for the fans, for everyone. I've been in this competition before, went all the way to the final, my experience is really good. Thankful to get this (one)."

On looking ahead to Indy Eleven:

"We have to take it step by step, game by game, (have) the right preparation and training. Stick together and put everything we learn in practice into the game. (If we) work together as a team I'm sure we will do great things in the USL."

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.