El Paso Locomotive FC Watch Unbeaten Streak End at Seven Sgainst Loudoun United FC

Published on September 7, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC were unable to overcome two early goals from Loudoun United FC in a 2-1 defeat on Saturday night at Southwest University Park.

The visitors scored two goals in the opening 12 minutes to force El Paso to chase for the rest of the match. Despite several scoring chances in the second half including a header from Palermo Ortiz, the hosts were unable to claw back into this one.

Defensive miscues early hampered Los Locos as marking issues saw them down 2-0 in the blink of an eye. Locomotive threatened in the attack but hit the crossbar on two occasions.

In the second half, El Paso outshot Loudoun 12-2 and made many attempts at goal. After a missed Locomotive penalty, Ricky Ruiz found Ortiz off a corner to cut into the lead, but just nine minutes later, Ortiz saw his evening cut short as he earned a red card in the 75th minute. Down a man, Locomotive still managed late pressure but could not find an equalizer.

GAME NOTES

Andy Cabrera made his return for Locomotive after a three-match absence.

Palermo Ortiz scored his second goal of the season for Locomotive while Ricky Ruiz recorded his second assist in league play.

Ortiz will miss Locomotive's next match against North Carolina FC on September 12.

POST-MATCH QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on where team stands after tonight:

"We had a lapse of concentration early on that led to silly goals. If we clean these mistakes up, everything is going to be fine because these team is playing well. We control the ball well and don't concede many chances. We just have to do a better job of converting of chances which will change the game."

Beto Avila on team mindset moving forward:

"From now on, every minute of every match is going to get tougher. We're getting close to the playoffs, and everybody is very close to each other. We are in a playoff mentality. Everyone is going to be fighting, and we want our first game to be at home."

Ricky Ruiz on defensive lapses and where team can improve:

"Our performance wasn't good enough. Those first two goals came quick. We had a lack of concentration which cannot happen. We have to stay focused individually and do better as a team. After those mistakes, we held the ball well, but we can't put ourselves in those positions."

FORECAST: 70ºF, overcast

SCORING SUMMARY

ELP - Palermo Ortiz 66' (Ricky Ruiz)

LDN - Ben Mines 2' (Florian Valot), Drew Skundrich 12' (Kwame Awuah)

LINEUPS

ELP - (4-3-3) Sebastian Mora-Mora, Ricky Ruiz, Kofi Twumasi, Palermo Ortiz-C, Memo Diaz, Gabi Torres, Frank Daroma, Eric Calvillo, Amando Moreno (Andy Cabrera 83'), Beto Avila, Christian Sorto (Wahab Ackwei 77')

Subs Not Used: Marco Canales, Tony Alfaro, Noah Dollenmayer, Kenneth Hoban, Joseluis Villagomez, Robert Coronado, Emiliano Rodriguez

LDN - (3-4-3) Hugo Fauroux, Kwame Awuah, Robby Dambrot, Yanis Leerman, Keegan Tingey, Tommy McCabe, Drew Skundrich (Moses Nyeman 79'), Ben Mines (Omari Glasgow 58'), Florian Valot, Pedro Santos (Wesley Leggett 79'), Riley Bidois (Zach Ryan 46')

Subs Not Used: Ryan Jack, Hakim Karamoko, Luca Piras

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

ELP - Memo Diaz (Yellow) 7', Palermo Ortiz (Yellow) 25', Christian Sorto (Yellow) 63', Ortiz (Red) 75'

LDN - Tommy McCabe (Yellow) 36', Drew Skundrich (Yellow) 44', Robby Dambrot (Yellow) 65', Keegan Tingey (Yellow) 81', Zach Ryan (Yellow) 84', Kwame Awuah (Yellow) 90'+3'

MATCH STATS: ELP | LDN

GOALS: 1|2

ASSISTS: 1|2

POSSESSION: 62|38

SHOTS: 20|8

SHOTS ON GOAL: 5|4

SAVES: 2|4

FOULS: 15|21

OFFSIDES: 0|1

CORNERS: 8|2

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive FC head east for a clash against North Carolina FC on Friday, September 12 at 5 p.m. MT at WakeMed Soccer Park. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.







