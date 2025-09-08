Williams Doubles up as Hounds Win at Oakland

Augi Williams found the net twice in the first half, and that was more than enough for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds to come away with a victory, 2-0, over Oakland Roots SC this afternoon at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

It was the first multi-goal performance with the Hounds (8-8-7) for Williams, who moved into second all-time on the USL Championship's goal scoring list with 83 in his career. Goalkeeper Eric Dick made two saves to blank the Roots (7-12-3), and Dick also hit a career milestone with his 30th shutout in the Championship.

The win brings the Hounds within two points of North Carolina FC for a spot in the Eastern Conference's top four with seven matches remaining in the season.

First half

For the second match in a row, the Hounds flew out to a lead only minutes after the opening whistle.

A good build-up play down the left side of the field saw Robbie Mertz pushing the ball wide to Luke Biasi, who sent a cross toward the penalty spot. Charles Ahl was there to get on the end of the pass, and his header was blocked by the defense straight into the path of Williams, who scored with a low finish in the fourth minute of play.

The Hounds nearly had a second in the 37th minute when Bradley Sample turned a Mertz corner kick on goal with his head, but Roots goalie Kendall McIntosh reacted quickly for one of his three saves.

Dick matched that save with a point-blank stop of his own minutes later. He reacted quickly to deny Julian Bravo in front of goal after Biasi blocked an initial attempt on goal by the Roots.

The lead was doubled in the final minute of the half after pressure by the Hounds attack led to a turnover by the Roots. Williams pounced on the loose ball at the top of the penalty area, and Oakland's Kai Greene tripped the Hounds' striker in an attempt to recover on the play.

Williams stepped up for the spot kick and made no mistake with a hard shot just under the crossbar for his seventh goal of the season.

Second half

Chances were limited in the second half, but Sean Suber nearly added a third for the Hounds in the 58th minute. The center back, who scored his first career goal against the Roots a season ago, ran free to meet a Mertz free kick with his head, but McIntosh was in good position to make the save.

Oakland's best chances came late in the half. An 80th minute counter-attack gave the Roots space to get into the box, but Perrin Barnes stayed with Ilya Alekseev to block his initial attempt on the left side before winning the next tackle to put the ball out for a corner.

Though the Hounds conceded possession playing with the lead in the second half, the defense limited Oakland to only four touches in their penalty area and no shots on goal after halftime.

Modelo Man of the Match

Augi Williams'first two-goal outing as a member of the Hounds made him a shoo-in for the honor, but he also contributed an 8 of 10 win rate on aerial duels (12 of 19 overall) and won three free kicks, including the penalty which he converted for the second goal.

What's next?

The Hounds return home after three straight on the road for a showdown with league-leading Louisville City FC at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 13 at Highmark Stadium. Louisville (16-1-6) won on the road at Rhode Island FC yesterday, 1-0.

Riverhounds SC lineup (3-4-2-1) - Eric Dick; Guillaume Vacter, Sean Suber, Beto Ydrach; Luke Biasi (Illal Osumanu 76'), Bradley Sample, Danny Griffin, Perrin Barnes (Jason Bouregy 86'); Robbie Mertz (Junior Etou 76'), Charles Ahl (Chase Boone 46'); Augi Williams (Brigham Larsen 84')

Oakland Roots SC (3-4-3) - Kendall McIntosh; Neveal Hackshaw, Gabi Margvelashvili (Emmanuel Johnson 62'), Kai Greene (Camden Riley 46'); Julian Bravo, Faysal Bettache (Ali Elmasnaouy 46'), Daniel Gomez, Jürgen Damm (Bobosi Byaruhanga 46'); Wolfgang Prentice, Panos Armenakas (Ilya Alekseev 72'), Morey Doner

Scoring summary

PIT - Augi Williams 4'

PIT - Augi Williams 45' (penalty)

Discipline summary

PIT - Augi Williams 53' (caution - reckless foul)

OAK - Neveal Hackshaw 57' (caution - reckless foul)

PIT - Eric Dick 70' (caution - delaying restart)

OAK - Ilya Alekseev 77' (caution - reckless foul)

OAK - Emmanuel Johnson 82' (caution - reckless foul)







