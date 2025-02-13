Saturday's Preseason Match vs. New England Revolution Now at 12:30 p.m.

February 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







(HARTFORD, Conn) - The kickoff time for this Saturday's preseason friendly between Hartford Athletic and the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium has been moved up to 12:30 p.m. ET. Originally set for 7:30 p.m., the match was rescheduled due to expected winter weather later in the day. Fans can watch the live stream on Revolutionsoccer.net.

Hartford Athletic will compete in their home opener on Saturday, March 29th at 2:00 p.m. ET against El Paso Locomotive FC. Prior to the home opener, the Green & Blue will host the New York Shockers in a U.S. Open Cup Match on Tuesday, March 18th at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Season tickets, flex plans, and single game tickets are still available to watch Hartford Athletic at Trinity Health Stadium this season. To learn more, visit hartfordathletic.com/seasontickets or call (860) 298-9233.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.