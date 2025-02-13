Miami FC Signs Argentine Midfielder Deian Verón

February 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of midfielder Deian Verón.

Verón joins Miami FC following a four-year professional tenure in Argentina with Club Estudiantes de La Plata. Verón began with the Estudiantes academy, before signing with the first team. While Verón was with Estudiantes, they won the Argentinian 2022/2023 cup.

Verón also played for fellow Argentinian team Central Córdoba de Santiago del Estero and Chile's Deportes La Serena while in 2022 and 2024 while on loan from Estudiantes.

"I am very happy and excited to be able to be part of Miami FC," said Verón. I am very enthusiastic to be able to have the opportunity to achieve great accomplishments. Vamos Miami!"

Notably, Verón is also the son of Argentina legend Juan Sebastian Verón, former professional Argentine footballer. Juan Sebastian played in the Premier League, Serie A, and for the Argentinian national team.

2025 Season Memberships and Single Match tickets are on sale now! Visit www.MiamiFC.com or call 844-MIAMIFC for more information. Vamos MIAMI!

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.