Monterey Bay Football Club Announces 2025 Kit Launch Event

February 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







Monterey Bay Football Club will host the launch of its new-look primary and secondary kits inside the plaza at Cardinale Stadium on Saturday, February 22 from 12:30 - 2 p.m. PT. The 2025 Kit Launch Party in the Plaza is open to the public and will feature the unveiling of two of the Crisp-and-Kelp's fresh new threads this season.

Fans can enjoy an exciting afternoon with live music, delicious food and drinks for purchase, and special appearances by Monterey Bay FC players and staff leading up to the highly anticipated kit reveal. Plus, those in attendance will have the first opportunity to snag the new kits at The Shop at MBFC.

Earlier this month, Monterey Bay FC announced a new partnership with Mexico-based soccer brand CHARLY as the club's Official Soccer Apparel Partner. CHARLY will serve as both the Crisp-and-Kelp's exclusive kit manufacturer and one of the club's top apparel providers, including all player training and travel gear. An additional third kit set to be unveiled in the summer. CHARLY, an international soccer brand renowned for its quality and innovative spirit, worked closely with the club to create bold new kits inspired by the landscape, culture, and diversity of the 831.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.