Oakland Roots Announces the Signing of Bay Area Native EJ Johnson

February 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC announces the signing of forward and Fairfield's own, EJ Johnson. The 21-year-old Johnson was born and raised in the North Bay and grew up playing for Northbay Elite before joining the Sacramento Republic Academy from 2016 to 2021.

"We are very excited to bring in such a hungry young player who not only knows this league already, but knows what it means to represent this area," said Head Coach, Gavin Glinton. "I have known EJ from his time in the youth ranks of northern California and I'm looking forward to working with him again."

Johnson moved to the Scottish Premiership in 2022, signing with Hibernian, before three loan spells, including time with Charleston Battery in USL Championship and Austin FC II in MLS Next Pro, where he helped them win the MLS Next Pro Championship. He then returned to the USL Championship in 2024, joining the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

