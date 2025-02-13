MBFC Adds Spanish Goalkeeper Nico Campuzano

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announces today that the Club has signed Spanish goalkeeper Nico Campuzano to a one-year contract with an option for 2026, pending league and federation approval.

"Nico's preseason performances really highlighted his impressive shot-stopping ability and aerial command," said Monterey Bay FC Head Coach Jordan Stewart. "His distribution is very good and he is able to initiate attacks with his feet. This season, Nico is expected to bring depth and competition to the goalkeeping position. His modern style of play and being comfortable with the ball at his feet will be key for the way we want to play."

Campuzano, 27, signs with Monterey Bay after spending the 2024 season with now USL Championship side Lexington SC. Prior to that, Campuzano played for New England Revolution II in MLS NEXT Pro, where he made 10 starts in 2023. With New England, the goalkeeper recorded 32 saves and four shutouts and earned two call-ups to the first team. Before joining New England's second team in December 2022, he spent a season with FC Cincinnati 2, where he tallied 14 saves in four appearances.

"I'm super happy to be given the opportunity to represent this club, especially after having been around for a few weeks and seeing the quality of the people around here for myself," said Campuzano. "The group, the atmosphere and the community all make me excited to be here. It was very important for me this year to see all the pieces together in person and feel right about my next move. I was lucky to have the chance to do so here and I feel like it all worked out from day one, so it was a no-brainer for me."

Prior to making his way stateside, Campuzano began his career in the youth academies of renowned La Liga clubs Barcelona, Villarreal, and Real Valladolid from 2013-2017 before signing his first professional contract with UD Las Palmas C. From there, Campuzano began a standout collegiate career at the University of Pittsburgh, where he made 40 appearances across two seasons. He amassed 118 saves and posted a 29-9-2 record while earning several accolades, including being named to the 2021 All-ACC First Team, All-ACC Tournament Team, All-ACC Academic Team, and the United Soccer Coaches First Team South All-Region. While with the Panthers, he also earned his master's degree in information systems.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing how we translate the intensity and quality I've seen in training to competition," Campuzano said. "I think they've been very intentional about the type of goalkeepers they've recruited - we all clearly fit the profile of being able to play from the back. While I fit that style, I think I'm a well-rounded goalkeeper in every other area as well. I believe my main qualities are my determination and my reactions when things don't go our way in a game."

"I am looking forward to establishing myself here and getting to know everybody better on and off the pitch to get those relationships going and be better as a group," he explained. "But in the long term, I want to make the playoffs. If and when we get there my goals will shift higher, but I think the way this league works, focusing on reaching the playoffs first is the basis to being successful."

NAME: Nico Campuzano

PRONUNCIATION: NEE-co camp-oo-ZAH-no

POSITION: Goalkeeper

AGE: 27

HEIGHT: 6'2

DATE OF BIRTH: January 29, 1998

HOMETOWN: Los Corrales de Buelna, Spain

NATIONALITY: Spain

PREVIOUS CLUB: Lexington SC

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Nico Campuzano to a one-year contract on February 13, 2025.

The current roster heading into the 2025 season as of February 13 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers: Nico Campuzano, Samuel Gomez

Defenders: Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Miles Lyons, Jacob Muir, Grant Robinson

Midfielders: Ethan Bryant, Mobi Fehr, Wesley Fonguck, Pierce Gallaway, Xavi Gnaulati, Adrian Rebollar

Forwards: Luther Archimčde, Alex Dixon, Diego Gutiérrez, Adam Larsson, Mayele Malango, Ilijah Paul, Anton Søjberg

