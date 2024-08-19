Pro Iowa Stadium and Global Plaza Project Charges Ahead

August 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pro Iowa News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Soccer Development Foundation (ISDF), a public 501(c)(3) organization, announces the submission of the final Iowa Reinvestment Act (IRA) application, propelling the much-anticipated Pro Iowa Stadium and Global Plaza closer to reality. Set to transform the Dico Superfund Site, this landmark project is poised to become a beacon of sport and culture in Des Moines.

With the submission of the final IRA application, the Pro Iowa Stadium and Global Plaza design and development continue to move forward with active conversations and planning underway. The next steps include completion of the Dico site agreement with the City of Des Moines, voting and approval of the Polk County Board of Supervisors contribution, and ongoing fundraising to finalize the remaining $19.85 million gap in the capital stack.

The Pro Iowa Stadium and Global Plaza project represents a transformative opportunity for Des Moines, said Matt Anderson, Deputy City Manager for the City of Des Moines. We are thrilled to support an initiative that not only revitalizes a historically significant site but also brings immense cultural and economic value to our community. This development will serve as a cornerstone for future growth and vibrancy downtown, and we are eager to see it come to life.

Since its inception in 2019, the $95 million Pro Iowa project has thrived on the collaboration of key stakeholders, including the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA), the Polk County Board of Supervisors, the City of Des Moines, the Greater Des Moines Partnership, the business community, including Krause Group, and other private donors. Notably, American Equity has been a significant contributor with a $5 million donation. Despite inflation and escalating construction costs, this dedicated coalition has relentlessly driven the project forward through innovative fundraising and value engineering.

We are proud to support the Pro Iowa Stadium and Global Plaza project, said Jeffrey Lorenzen, CEO of American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. "By investing in this transformative project, we are helping to create opportunities and enhance the quality of life in Des Moines, reflecting our commitment to empowering people and fulfilling their needs and aspirations.

Alongside other investors, Krause+, the real estate development and property management company owned by Krause Group, has also publicly stated its intentions to invest $500 million in real estate development in the Western Gateway and Stadium district.

We're thrilled to be bringing professional soccer to Iowa, said Kyle J. Krause, Founder & CEO of Krause Group and visionary of the Pro Iowa initiative. We can't thank the United Soccer League enough for their ongoing support and consideration of our great community.

Once complete, the state-of-the-art, multi-use facility will host a variety of sporting and cultural events, including professional soccer, establishing Des Moines and the state of Iowa as a premier destination for sports and entertainment.

Given the excitement and anticipated questions from the public, ISDF will continue to provide detailed project information to ensure transparency throughout the process. Stay tuned for more exciting developments at ProIowa.com.

