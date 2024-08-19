Rowdies Host Fourth Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club will host its fourth annual Rowdies 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb, presented by Colony Grill, on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at Al Lang Stadium.

The Rowdies 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb invites first responders, active military members and veterans from the Tampa Bay Area to climb 2,200 stairs in remembrance of the brave men and women who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

"What began as a simple inquiry from one of our season ticket members has now turned into one of the most special events we host at Al Lang Stadium," said Tampa Bay Rowdies President Ryan Helfrick. "We're honored to demonstrate our gratitude to our local first responders through this memorial stair climb and we look forward to continuing to host them for years to come."

This year's event will be split into two sessions and will include an opening ceremony. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. ET, with the first session and opening ceremony kicking off at 8:30 a.m. ET. The opening ceremony will include a rendition of the U.S. National Anthem, a moment of silence and group photo. Lunch will be provided by Colony Grill, beginning at 10 a.m. ET. The second session begins at 10:30 a.m. ET and is open to participants who wish to jog or run the steps.

Additionally, the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay will be on site to provide additional resources to anyone attending the event.

Free registration is open until Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET. First responders, active military members or veterans interested in participating can register here. Participants will receive a complimentary ticket to the Rowdies First Responders Night match Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Rowdies 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb began in 2021 when a Rowdies season ticket holder and member of the U.S. Coast Guard approached the team with the idea of hosting the event at Al Lang Stadium. The first iteration involved ten participants, and quickly grew to 160 by 2023 when local first responders were invited to participate.

