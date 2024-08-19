Statement from New Mexico United Following City Council's Denial of Stadium Appeal

August 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Please see the below statement from New Mexico United Owner/CEO Peter Trevisani, following tonight's decision by the Albuquerque City Council to deny the appeal of the Land Use Hearing Officer's Decision regarding the construction of a multi-use facility that would serve as New Mexico United's home at Balloon Fiesta Park:

"City Council has once again reaffirmed the notion of a multi-use stadium for this nearly 400-acre park, emphasizing that this project is not just suitable, but essential for Albuquerque. This facility will serve as a vital asset for our youth, generate hundreds of new jobs- both full-time and part-time- and fulfill the long-term vision for Balloon Fiesta Park. As our city expands, it's crucial that we develop amenities and community hubs to support and celebrate our growth and build projects that New Mexicans can be proud of for generations to come."

